Nalanda hooch tragedy: CCA to be invoked against accused

Amid widespread outrage over the suspected hooch tragedy has left 13 people dead so far since Friday last, top officials of the Bihar government on Monday visited Nalanda and directed the local police too book all accused under the stringent Crime Control Act (CCA) and ensure an expeditious trial of the case, police sources said.
LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan consoles affected families of a hooch tragedy in Nalanda on Monday. (PTI)
LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan consoles affected families of a hooch tragedy in Nalanda on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

On Friday night, 35-40 people in Hiranya Parvat area falling under Sohsarai police station limits of Nalanda district allegedly consumed spurious liquor, leading to the death of 13 of them and loss of vision for two of them, in the latest such incident over the past few months in the state where total liquor ban was imposed in April 2016.

On Monday, additional chief secretary (prohibition, excise and registration) KK Pathak, home secretary K Santhil Kumar, excise commissioner B Kartikey Dhanji, additional director general (law and order) Sanjay Singh, inspector general (prohibition) Amrit Raj and IG (central range) Rakesh Rathi reached Biharsharif town, the headquarter of Nalanda district, and held a meeting with local officials.

Nalanda district magistrate Shashank Subhankar told HT that police have so far registered six separate FIRs (first information report) and arrested six persons, including one of the wanted liquor suppliers, who goes by the name of Karoo.

Subhankar, however, said autopsy reports for the 13 dead were still awaited.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Monday, January 17, 2022
