Named in FIR, top tutor denies role in violence by rly job aspirants

Three days after the Patna police lodged cases against six coaching institutes and 150 unidentified people in connection with the widespread violence and arson during protests by candidates of examinations conducted for non-technical jobs in the railways, Faizal Khan, who runs a very popular coaching institute in the state capital, refuted allegations that he had instigated the students and urged them to maintain peace.

Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan sir, however, admitted he had started a digital movement. “Later, I came to know that students were angry by the results of the exams for non-technical popular category (NTPC) jobs conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). I I appealed to them to stop agitating. If there is a fault from RRB side, they should also have talked to the students to find a remedy,” he said.

He also released a video in which he had appealed to aspirants to keep their movement peaceful.

Patna district magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh said the FIR (first information report) against six coaching institutes was lodged on the statement made by four students arrested on Monday for violence. “Some WhatsApp chats and videos posted on social media were also examined,” he said.

Since Monday this week, thousands of RRB aspirants have been agitating against the alleged irregularities in NTPC exam results. They have clashed with police and damaged railway properties at Gaya, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Sasaram, Samastipur and Chapra.

On Wednesday, four bogies of an empty train were set on fire and train services disrupted in many parts of Bihar for the third consecutive day.

Meanwhile, DM Singh and senior superintendent of police M S Dhillon held a meeting with owners and representatives of coaching institutes in the state capital on Thursday evening and assured them that no biased action would be taken against anybody.