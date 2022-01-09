Narkatiaganj MLA will not resign, says Sanjay Jaiswal

BETTIAH: BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said on Sunday that party leader and Narkatiaganj MLA Rashmi Verma has no plan to resign from the assembly, calling her decision as an emotional outburst.

Addressing a news conference at his residence here, Jaiswal, a three-time MP from West Champaran, said the BJP legislator’s move was guided by emotions after some of her relatives made uncharitable remarks against her.

“She is locked in a property dispute with some relatives. After receiving some uncharitable comments from them, she offered to resign. She is returning to her constituency and now has no intention to give up the membership of the state assembly,” Jaiswal said, describing the move as non-political.

Earlier in the day, Rashmi Verma created ripples in political circles after her photograph showing her with a resignation letter started doing the rounds in the social media.

“I am putting in my papers from the membership of the state assembly on my own accord owing to some personal reasons,” reads the letter addressed to the speaker of the state assembly.

The BJP state president said she had not sent the letter to the speaker.