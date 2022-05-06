NBFCs in Bihar under lens amid complaints of fraud

Bihar government has asked district magistrates to verify credentials of para banking firms operating in their respective areas, amid piling complaints against dubious activities of non-banking financial companies (NBFC) from investors, a top official of the state’s finance department said.

Officials said around 16,000 complaints against NBFCs from investors are pending in different stages across the state, which are being processed for further action. There are 550 para banking companies functioning in the state, which are engaged in giving loans and other financial activities by enrolling investors, as per data compiled by the finance department.

“We have started the exercise of verification of all para banking firms operating in the state to ascertain whether they are in genuine or not . All DMs have been asked to ensure that the addresses of the firms and other credentials are verified in a proper way. Block development officers and police station house officers ( SHOs) have also been asked to verify addresses of the firms as a good number of para banking firms have offices in rural areas. We are doing monthly review of the whole process ,” said additional secretary (finance) Mithilesh Mishra.

Mishra said the department was putting all complaints against NBFCs of duping investors or other irregularities on a dedicated portal at the headquarter level so that processing of the petitions is done at a faster rate.

“Around 500 complaints have been put in the portal. We are getting all complaints uploaded in the portal by sourcing them from offices of additional district magistrates ( ADMs), who have the power under the law to take action against the NBFCs,” he said.

In 2013, the state government had amended Bihar Protection of Interests of Depositors (Financial Establishment) Act, 2002, by giving sweeping powers to DMs to crack down on dubious NDFCs and monitor the activities of the para banking firms . The amended act necessitates that all NBFCs have to register with the respective DMs and get necessary approval to start operations. It also gave DMs powers to keep a tab on their financial activities.

The law was amended after large number of investors had lost money to dubious NBFCs firms as well as chit fund companies, which lured people with promise of high returns and later closed offices after getting deposits in crores.

In mid-1990s, Bihar saw an upsurge in para banking firms, many of them having offices in Delhi and other cities. Later, these firms failed to return the money of investors on maturity and sank. Lakhs of investors lost their money following which cases were registered by the police and investigating agencies.

“ We want complaints against dubious NBFCs processed at the earliest so that those indulging in fraud could be punished,” said the additional secretary (finance).

He said FIRs were lodged against 25 para banking firms in the last few months for not having proper licence.

