NBFCs in Bihar under lens amid complaints of fraud
Bihar government has asked district magistrates to verify credentials of para banking firms operating in their respective areas, amid piling complaints against dubious activities of non-banking financial companies (NBFC) from investors, a top official of the state’s finance department said.
Officials said around 16,000 complaints against NBFCs from investors are pending in different stages across the state, which are being processed for further action. There are 550 para banking companies functioning in the state, which are engaged in giving loans and other financial activities by enrolling investors, as per data compiled by the finance department.
“We have started the exercise of verification of all para banking firms operating in the state to ascertain whether they are in genuine or not . All DMs have been asked to ensure that the addresses of the firms and other credentials are verified in a proper way. Block development officers and police station house officers ( SHOs) have also been asked to verify addresses of the firms as a good number of para banking firms have offices in rural areas. We are doing monthly review of the whole process ,” said additional secretary (finance) Mithilesh Mishra.
Mishra said the department was putting all complaints against NBFCs of duping investors or other irregularities on a dedicated portal at the headquarter level so that processing of the petitions is done at a faster rate.
“Around 500 complaints have been put in the portal. We are getting all complaints uploaded in the portal by sourcing them from offices of additional district magistrates ( ADMs), who have the power under the law to take action against the NBFCs,” he said.
In 2013, the state government had amended Bihar Protection of Interests of Depositors (Financial Establishment) Act, 2002, by giving sweeping powers to DMs to crack down on dubious NDFCs and monitor the activities of the para banking firms . The amended act necessitates that all NBFCs have to register with the respective DMs and get necessary approval to start operations. It also gave DMs powers to keep a tab on their financial activities.
The law was amended after large number of investors had lost money to dubious NBFCs firms as well as chit fund companies, which lured people with promise of high returns and later closed offices after getting deposits in crores.
In mid-1990s, Bihar saw an upsurge in para banking firms, many of them having offices in Delhi and other cities. Later, these firms failed to return the money of investors on maturity and sank. Lakhs of investors lost their money following which cases were registered by the police and investigating agencies.
“ We want complaints against dubious NBFCs processed at the earliest so that those indulging in fraud could be punished,” said the additional secretary (finance).
He said FIRs were lodged against 25 para banking firms in the last few months for not having proper licence.
-
Sameer Wankhede challenges notice by caste scrutiny committee
The former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai Sameer Wankhede, has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC), challenging the show cause notice issued to him by the Mumbai district caste certificate scrutiny committee on April 29. Calling the notice illegal, arbitrary and against the law, Wankhede filed a petition through advocate Bhushan Mahadik. Muslim was erroneously recorded in his birth certificate against the category of race, caste or nationality.
-
₹10 lakh cash seized from Bihar jail superintendent’s office, raids on: SVU
Teams of Bihar Police's special vigilance unit on Friday raided the office and residences of Saharsa district jail superintendent in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary, people aware of the matter said. According to the vigilance unit, the teams found allegedly ₹10 lakh in the office of jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary and ₹1 lakh in his Muzaffarpur residence. Suresh Choudhary joined the service as an assistant jailor in 1994.
-
Commuters go thirsty as water vending machines at Kalyan railway station not functional
This summer, commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a tough time as the water vending machine installed at the platforms are defunct. The water vending machine was installed four years ago at Kalyan station. The price for one litre water bottle is ₹8. As per the officials of Kalyan railway station, there are four such machines installed at the station and all four are not functional.
-
Loco pilot risks life to restart train after a passenger pulled emergency chain
A senior assistant loco pilot Sathish Kumar of the Central Railway risked his life to reset the alarm chain knob of Godan Express on May 6, which had halted on the Kalu river bridge after a passenger pulled an alarm chain in the train. In order to restart the train, resetting the coach from where the chain was pulled was necessary. On this train, the knob was present on the second last coach.
-
Delhi sees 1,656 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.39%
The national capital on Friday registered 1,656 new Covid-19 cases, an increase of nearly 300 cases than the previous day, the city health department bulletin stated. The city recorded zero deaths due to the virus while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent. Delhi had reported 1,365 cases on Thursday and zero deaths with positivity rate at 6.35 per cent.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics