Need to add pace to police recruitments: CM
PATNA: Addressing a function marking the culmination of Police Week, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that there was a need to add pace to police recruitment in the state, as there was a still significant shortage of policemen compared to several other states.
“In Bihar, we still have just 100 policemen per one lakh population, while several states have 90 or 195. So far we have not been able to reach even 115, while Bihar should at least have 165 to 170 policemen per lakh population. The strength of the police force in Bihar should at least be 1.42 lakh,” he said.
The CM said that though there has been a decline in the cases of murder, kidnapping for ransom in the state, it has been reiterated time and again to the director-general of police(DGP) as well as the home secretary that the investigation into these cases should be continuous and consistent.
“The charge sheets under the SC/ST Act should be filed within 60 days. It is very important to complete investigations timely to control crime. As per the NCRB 2020 data, Bihar is ranked 23rd as far as the crime rate is concerned, while as per population it is ranked third and as per area it is ranked 12th,” Nitish added.
The chief minister said that the number of women in the police force is the highest in Bihar and they should be deployed in all the police stations and they should get all facilities. “The special auxiliary police force should also be retained till retirement. All the police stations and police outpost should have their buildings and necessary instructions for identification of land and work have been issued,” he added.
On the occasion, the CM also honoured 22 officers who received the President Medal and 12 others including SPs of Saran, Vaishali, Munger and Purnea.
