Nepal man booked for forging medical degree, working at hospital in Patna

A man from Nepal has been booked for allegedly forging a medical degree and working as a doctor at Patna’s Paras Hospital after he flunked the Medical Council of India (MCI) screening test, officials said.

The MCI screening test also known as the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), is necessary for Indian foreign graduates to practice medicine in India. He failed the FMGE in 2012.

The incident caught the eye of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which launched a probe into the matter and asked the employer to register a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

As many as 73 foreign medical graduates across India and public servants of the erstwhile MCI (now the National Medical Commission) and the state medical councils are under CBI scanner in connection with a case of December 2022, said officials.

CBI launched a probe and filed cases of alleged corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating against unidentified officials of state medical councils, erstwhile Medical Council of India, and 73 foreign medical graduates, after the National Board of Examination had informed the Union ministry of health that 73 such medical graduates who did their MBBS from foreign countries such as Russia, Ukraine, China, and Nigeria during 2011-22, have not cleared the medical test in India and still got registration from various state medical councils.

According to hospital officials, they sacked Mohammad Shamim Farooqui, 40, and got an FIR registered against him pressing charges of forgery, cheating, and criminal misconduct, among others, at Patna’s Shastrinagar police station on May 12.

Farooqui is an MBBS from Kathmandu in Nepal, who flunked the Medical Council of India (MCI) screening test and allegedly forged documents to work as a doctor.

Farooqui had allegedly produced fake documents to register with the Bihar Council of Medical Registration (BCMR), despite having failed to secure 50% marks to make the cut in the FMGE, a licensure examination, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in India, said people familiar with the matter.

“...he scored 120 marks out of 300. The attached FMGE-September 2012 result bearing roll number 122096321 in his name is fake/forged. As per the record, roll number 122096321 was issued to Mohammad Javed in FMGE September 2012 session who got 213 out of 300, as per evidence collected by CBI, Delhi, (AC-I),” Dr Nitesh Kumar Mundle, medical superintendent, Paras-HMRI Hospital, Patna, said in his police complaint, seen by HT.

Before moving to Patna, Farooqui worked with a hospital in Haryana, where he was a casualty medical officer for three years.

“The matter is under investigation by CBI and under trial at the special CBI court. As the matter is sub judice, we may not provide comments,” texted Aakash Sinha, unit head of Paras HMRI Hospital, Patna, informed HT.

Medical superintendent Dr Mundle was also not available for comments.

A senior hospital official, however, blamed the BCMR for not checking the genuineness of Farooqui’s testimonials.

“As per Screening Test Regulations, 2002, under the Indian Medical Council Rules, 1957, para 11, the prescribed authority (conducting the exam) shall intimate the result of the screening test to the candidates as well as to the secretary, National Medical Council and the state medical councils. Since the result of the screening test is not available in public domain, as employers, we have to rely on the registration certificate issued by the state medical council, which is available in public domain,” said the official.

In the case of Farooqui, his registration certificate issued by the BCMR was genuine, but the documents against which he got the certificate were allegedly fake, the official said.

“It is not possible... the state medical council would never issue a registration certificate to a doctor with a foreign degree if he/she had not cleared the test,” said Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, registrar, BCMR and former president of the National Indian Medical Association (IMA).

(with PTI inputs)

