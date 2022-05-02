New airline adds direct flight from Guwahati to Patna

FlyBig, a regional airline with its operational base in Indore, began its service from Patna, connecting the capitals of Bihar and Assam from May 1, an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

This is the third direct flight service between Patna and Guwahati, after IndiGo and SpiceJet, the official said.

FlyBig’s maiden flight from Guwahati to Patna got a traditional water canon salute when it touched down at the Patna airport on Sunday.

“Our Bombardier aircraft, with a maximum capacity of 78 passengers, will operate daily direct flight on Guwahati - Patna- Guwahati route. It will provide further connectivity with Rupsi in Assam and Agartala in Tripura via Guwahati,” said Vivek Kumar, station manager, FlyBig, Patna airport.

“Our flight (S9-209) will leave Guwahati at 6.15 am and reach Patna at 7.20 am. On its return, the flight (S9-210) will leave Patna at 7.40 am and reach Guwahati at 8.45 am,” added Kumar.

This is the sixth airline, after Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet and Vistara, to operate from Patna.

The Patna airport now caters to over 52 outbound flights, connecting different destinations, on an average daily basis.

“This service will be of much help to passengers and boost air connectivity in the region,” said outgoing airport director BCH Negi, who has been transferred to the AAI corporate office in New Delhi.

Joint general manager Anchal Prakash has been transferred from Allahabad to Patna as the airport director.