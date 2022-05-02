New airline adds direct flight from Guwahati to Patna
FlyBig, a regional airline with its operational base in Indore, began its service from Patna, connecting the capitals of Bihar and Assam from May 1, an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.
This is the third direct flight service between Patna and Guwahati, after IndiGo and SpiceJet, the official said.
FlyBig’s maiden flight from Guwahati to Patna got a traditional water canon salute when it touched down at the Patna airport on Sunday.
“Our Bombardier aircraft, with a maximum capacity of 78 passengers, will operate daily direct flight on Guwahati - Patna- Guwahati route. It will provide further connectivity with Rupsi in Assam and Agartala in Tripura via Guwahati,” said Vivek Kumar, station manager, FlyBig, Patna airport.
“Our flight (S9-209) will leave Guwahati at 6.15 am and reach Patna at 7.20 am. On its return, the flight (S9-210) will leave Patna at 7.40 am and reach Guwahati at 8.45 am,” added Kumar.
This is the sixth airline, after Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet and Vistara, to operate from Patna.
The Patna airport now caters to over 52 outbound flights, connecting different destinations, on an average daily basis.
“This service will be of much help to passengers and boost air connectivity in the region,” said outgoing airport director BCH Negi, who has been transferred to the AAI corporate office in New Delhi.
Joint general manager Anchal Prakash has been transferred from Allahabad to Patna as the airport director.
-
Flutter in Bihar as Prashant Kishor ‘turns a page’ on Twitter
Kishor, who is in Patna and was scheduled to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening, told HT that “I could not go [and meet Kumar]. It could have been misinterpreted.” Kishor, who has previously worked with various parties, including the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, was expelled from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in January 2020 for criticising the party's stand over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
-
‘Only Nitish pictures on JD(U) posters’
Bihar unit chief of the ruling Janata Dal -United, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, on Monday directed party functionaries to use pictures of only chief minister Nitish Kumar in the party's banners and posters. The move is being seen as a bid to quell factional feud in the party. Some party leaders, however, opposed the decree. “Party and banners are for running the party, and not for running the shops,” said a top JD(U) leader.
-
Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to decide Rajoana’s plea in 2 months
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to decide the plea of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana, seeking commutation of his death sentence, within two months. A former Punjab Police constable, Rajoana, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others on August 31, 1995. A special court had in July 2007 awarded him the death sentence.
-
Chitkara University’s incubated edtech startup founder Neha Tuli honoured at STPI’s Women Entrepreneur Awards
Founder of Chitkara University's incubated educational technology (edtech) startup 6DOF Solutions Private Limited Neha Tuli was felicitated with the Women Entrepreneur of the Year award by Software Technology Parks of India, Mohali and TIECon 2022 at its annual awards. The award was presented by STPI director general Jitin Talwar, TIE president, Chandigarh, Arvind Aggarwal. Chitkara University vice-chancellor and Immersive and Interactive Technology research Lab (IITL) director Archana Mantri, who was Tuli mentor,.
-
DU at 100: Hindu College spawned as an avenue for ‘English, nationalistic’ education
In 1908, a college moved to Kashmere Gate, in a premises once owned by Colonel James Skinner of the East India Company, from its roots in Kinari Bazar in the Walled City. The institution was founded by a prominent banker of the time, Krishna Dassji Gurwale, along with a few others, to impart “English, but nationalistic” education to Hindus, some of whom were reluctant to join St Stephen's since it was established by Christians.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics