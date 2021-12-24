New panchayat heads in Bihar take oath, of office and keep the state ‘dry’

Newly elected panchayat representatives in Bihar started taking oath of office and also an oath to strictly follow liquor prohibition rules in the state in 8,387 gram panchayats across the state on Friday.

The oath taking ceremonies in 534 panchayat samitis and 38 district board will start from December 27 and continue till January 3.

In total, 2.55 lakh panchayat representatives elected to different posts are being administered oath to strictly comply with prohibition guidelines even as the State Election Commission ( SEC) has directed the district officials to ensure that all the affidavits pertaining to follow the liquor ban should be duly signed by the panchayat representatives, which would be uploaded in the poll panel’s own data base.

In fact, the SEC, in its directive, has underlined that any panchayat representative not taking the oath to follow prohibition rules or give an affidavit in the prescribed format would face action as per provisions of Bihar Panchayat Election Rules, officials said.

“All panchayat representatives have to give signed affidavit promising not to drink liquor and indulge in any activity to flout prohibition. In case any representative is found indulging in flouting prohibition, they would face strict action,” said panchayat raj minister Samrat Choudhary.

Apart from the oath ceremony, the election of deputy mukhiya/ deputy sarpanch in the gram panchayats and gram kutcheries ( quasi judicial bodies at the gram panchayat level to settle petty disputes) began today in a phased manner in all districts and would continue till December 31.

The election for chairperson/deputy chairperson of district boards, the apex level of three-tier rural local bodies, would be held in all 38 districts from 27 December to January 3.

The oath to uphold liquor ban comes at a time when the Nitish Kumar government is under pressure, also from allies, to relax the stringent liquor prohibition it imposed in 2016.

