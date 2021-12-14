Newly elected mukhiya shot dead in rural Patna

Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday morning allegedly shot dead a newly elected head of the Faridpur panchayat at his office situated on Phulwarisharif-Khagaul main road in Patna district, said police.

Neeraj Mahto was the fourth newly elected mukhiya killed after winning the election in the last month. Caste and political rivalry are said to be the reasons behind the sensational killing.

Police said that the incident occurred around 9 am when Mahto was sitting outside his chamber with six to eight villagers. Some unidentified bike-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire. The critically injured Mahto was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

An eyewitness, Dinesh Yadav, said that local people and residents of neighbouring villages arrived at the site of the murder and staged a protest. They did not allow the police to take away his body and demanded the arrest of the accused.

The agitated mob blocked Naubatpur-Danapur road, disrupted vehicular traffic for more than five hours and chased the police team who tried to disperse them.

City SP (West) Ashok Kumar Mishra rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protesters but people demanded the arrival of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Police said that the deceased was elected second time as mukhiya from Faridpur panchayat on November 17, for which the election was held on November 15. Slain mukhiya’s brother Manish Kumar said, “My brother had just arrived at his office when two persons forcibly brought him from his residence for signing a paper. Suddenly, two armed criminals with faces covered reached the spot and fired indiscriminately. A CCTV installed in and around the office captured their act.” City SP said that police were waiting for the statement of the deceased’s family members. “We have deputed special force in the village and the situation is under control now,” Mishra added.

