Nine students of IIT-P get over 60 lakh annual package job offer

Students at Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P), have bagged lucrative job offers with hefty pay packages from domestic and international firms during the first week of phase I placement drive, said officials on Friday.

IIT-P officials said the first phase of placement drive, which picked up pace in December, has set a new placement record as there is a steep rise in number of job offers and annual package in comparison to previous years.

According to IIT-P, eight BTech students and one MTech student have bagged the highest domestic package of ₹61.3 lakh per annum each from a private firm. Similarly, the second highest annual package worth ₹57.4 lakh has been offered to six students, ₹51.10 lakh per annum to one student, ₹48 lakh per annum to nine students. Besides, Google India has offered job offer worth ₹46.5 lakh per annum to 10 students.

Among international firms, the highest package has been offered by Accenture Japan to three students worth ₹47.9 lakh per annum each.

The IIT-P’s training and placement cell claimed that this is one of the best years in terms of placements recorded over the decade at the institute.

Professor In-charge of training and placement cell Jose V Parambil, said, “Our students have received 252 offers this year, which is 162.50% more than last year’s 96 offers made in the same phase. Besides, 37 pre-placement offers have been made to our students this year.”

Kripa Shankar Singh, training and placement officer at IIT Patna, shared that 46 job offers have been extended with more than ₹40 lakh annual package and 68 offers with more than 30 lakh annual package.

“Around 300 students of BTech and MTech are participating in the on-going placement drive. So far, more than 78% BTech and more than 40% MTech students have been placed. The first phase of placement drive will conclude in the third week of December”, Singh said.

He added that all the recruitment processes like pre-placement talk, test, group discussion, technical interviews, panel interview and management discussions have been organized in virtual modes in view of Covid-19 safety protocols.

Altogether, 87 companies dealing in software and IT, finance and banking, analytics & consulting, core engineering, e-commerce, automobile, infrastructure, manufacturing and health care have recruited students for various profiles.