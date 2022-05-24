Nitish Kumar govt ends suspense on all-party meeting for Bihar caste census

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will hold the all-party meeting to discuss the caste census on June 1 at 4pm, the government said on Tuesday. Leaders of all political parties have been informed about the meeting agenda and schedule, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said in a statement.

Chaudhary said the state government decided to go ahead with its plan to conduct caste wise enumeration of the people after the central government declined two resolutions by the state legislature calling for the census.

The Bihar coalition led by Janata Dal (United)’s Nitish Kumar first spoke about the plan to convene a meeting of political parties in September last year after the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court that refused to conduct a caste census in the country or release data collected during a 2011 exercise.

Kumar, responding to news reports on the Centre’s affidavit, insisted that the caste census was a “legitimate demand”, “pro-development” and will help policymakers frame targeted welfare policies for backward classes.

By then, Kumar had already led an 11-member all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August to demand a caste census but was told that the government had decided against the idea.

“The chief minister announced to conduct the caste census from the state’s resources after the PM expressed his inability to conduct caste enumeration along with the census,” said Chaudhary.

But the proposed all-party meeting was never scheduled.

Tuesday’s announcement by the Bihar government comes days after Tejashwi Yadav signalled that his party will escalate attacks on the government over the caste census if Nitish Kumar continues to put off the census. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is lead partner of the ruling coalition, has not openly opposed the caste headcount at the state level but has echoed the views of the central government on the exercise.

