Nitish Kumar govt ends suspense on all-party meeting for Bihar caste census
PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will hold the all-party meeting to discuss the caste census on June 1 at 4pm, the government said on Tuesday. Leaders of all political parties have been informed about the meeting agenda and schedule, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said in a statement.
Chaudhary said the state government decided to go ahead with its plan to conduct caste wise enumeration of the people after the central government declined two resolutions by the state legislature calling for the census.
The Bihar coalition led by Janata Dal (United)’s Nitish Kumar first spoke about the plan to convene a meeting of political parties in September last year after the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court that refused to conduct a caste census in the country or release data collected during a 2011 exercise.
Kumar, responding to news reports on the Centre’s affidavit, insisted that the caste census was a “legitimate demand”, “pro-development” and will help policymakers frame targeted welfare policies for backward classes.
By then, Kumar had already led an 11-member all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August to demand a caste census but was told that the government had decided against the idea.
“The chief minister announced to conduct the caste census from the state’s resources after the PM expressed his inability to conduct caste enumeration along with the census,” said Chaudhary.
But the proposed all-party meeting was never scheduled.
Tuesday’s announcement by the Bihar government comes days after Tejashwi Yadav signalled that his party will escalate attacks on the government over the caste census if Nitish Kumar continues to put off the census. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is lead partner of the ruling coalition, has not openly opposed the caste headcount at the state level but has echoed the views of the central government on the exercise.
Love triangle: 27-year-old arrested for killing Kandivali youth
Mumbai A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 20-year-old, after he found out that Katukar's was seeing the woman he loved. The body of the deceased was found floating in a creek at Bhayander 10 days ago. According to Kandivali police, the victim, identified as Deepak Katukar, had gone missing 12 days ago. Upon returning, their third friend Suraj Vishwakarma (27) said that he had left the spot after Katukar left.
Loudspeakers removed from temples & mosques donated to schools in Muzaffarnagar
In a unique gesture of harmony, the priests and maulvis of different temples and mosques donated 18 loudspeakers to different schools in Muzaffarnagar district. Around 12 out of 18 loudspeakers were donated to schools of Shahpur area. SSP of Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav has appreciated the gesture of the religious leaders of both the communities. In Chapaar, two loudspeakers were donated to Sumitra Devi Inter College .
Alterations in Khar residence: Ranas to apply for regularisation, withdraw suit
Mumbai Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana withdrew their suit filed against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) May 20 order on Tuesday, that directed the couple to remove the 10 illegal additions and alterations made in their Khar apartment. They withdrew the suit as they decided to apply for regularisation of the illegal additions and alterations.
Nurses protest privatising hiring process, threaten indefinite strike
Mumbai A government resolution (GR) allowing the hiring of nurses on a contract basis through a private agency has led to a statewide stir. Nurses and nursing students across Maharashtra have started token protests since Monday and have threatened an indefinite strike from Saturday if the government does not scrap the new order. Nearly 4,500 nursing posts are currently vacant in hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.
Uttarakhand AAP’s CM face Ajay Kothiyal joins BJP, calls it course correction
Mussoorie: Col Ajay Kothiyal (retd), the Aam Aadmi Party's presumptive chief minister in the recently concluded Uttarakhand on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, declaring that hKothiyal'sprevious decision to enrol in AAP was a mistake and the decision to join the BJP, “course correction”. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said 700 supporters of Col Kothiyal were also joining the BJP. Ajay Kothiyal joined AAP in April 2021 and was presented as the party's chief ministerial face.
