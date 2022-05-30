Nitish Kumar is our leader, says RCP Singh a day after RS seat denied to him

PATNA: A day after the Janata Dal-United decided against giving him a third Rajya Sabha term, Union steel minister RCP Singh on Monday expressed gratitude to chief minister Nitish Kumar for the opportunities he was given in the past and underlined that he will continue to work “for the party like a true worker”.

“Nitish Kumar is our leader. The decision by the leader must have been taken after due consideration and in the interest of the party. I have full faith in Nitish Kumar,” said RCP Singh told reporters in Patna. His first comments on Nitish Kumar’s decision less than 24 hours earlier were designed to signal that he did not grudge the party leadership for opting for the party’s Jharkhand state president Khiru Mahto.

“I stayed with Nitish babu for 25 years. I thank Nitish babu for whatever decision was taken… I was the leader of the JD(U) in the Rajya Sabha for 12 years,” he said.

But the decision not to re-nominate RCP Singh to Rajya Sabha can also impact his continuation as Union steel minister.

In Singh’s case, if he fails to get nominated to the Upper House within six months from the date of expiration of his term (July 7), he will have to resign.

RCP Singh said that he is a Rajya Sabha member till July 6.

“If my leader Nitish Babu says, then I will resign, I will meet PM Modi and tell my point, I have a tenure till July 6. The party has given me this responsibility till July, but Prime Minister Modi will decide if I continue as a minister,” Singh said, adding that he will meet Prime Minister in Delhi and seek his guidance on what he should do in this new situation.

Nitish Kumar later clarified his position on RCP Singh’s future. The chief minister said he doesn’t need to resign immediately . “The Rajya Sabha elections are being held earlier, but there is still a time limit for the working period,” the Bihar chief minister said, listing the many opportunities that were given to RCP Singh.

“He has been with us since he was an IAS officer. He has been sent to the Rajya Sabha twice. He was also made the party’s president and he is currently a minister in the Central government. So he has got all these opportunities,” Kumar said when asked about denial of ticket to him.

RCP Singh also rebutted his party’s stand that there should have been proportional representation in the Union council of ministers. JD (U) leaders have argued that the party should get cabinet berths in proportion to its strength in the Lok Sabha. RCP Singh was the party’s point person to negotiate berths in the council of ministers but ended up becoming the only JD(U) leader in the cabinet.

“The very fact the JDU was invited is more than enough,” he said.

Singh said that he worked closely with the chief minister and carried forward his agenda. “I have worked for the organisation since 2010 and formed 33 cells and took the party to workers up to booth level. This has been my biggest achievement. Whatever decision I took were taken with chief minister’s advice and in the interest of the party,” he said, lamenting that the number of party cells has been reduced to 12. “I will request the state party president to revive them,” he said.

Announcing the decision to opt for a Jharkhand state president Khiru Mahto on Sunday, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh underscored that the RS seat “was another step in honouring party workers who have been associated with us since the days of Samata Party.”

