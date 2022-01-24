No anticipatory bail for MU V-C in graft case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A special vigilance court in Patna on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Magadh University vice chancellor Dr Rajendra Prasad, who faces serious corruption charges and whose official residence in Bodh Gaya and ancestral house in Gorakhpur (UP) were searched two months ago.
Magadh university in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 09:47 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

Anandi Singh, who appeared for the state government in the court, said, “The court had granted him interim relief earlier and said no coercive action be taken till the disposal of his bail application, which has now been rejected.”

Prasad has been on medical leave since raids were conducted at his houses two months ago. He had appeared before the special vigilance unit (SVU) last week for the first time, but reportedly did not give satisfactory replies to the questions put to him.

He is accused of corruption in the purchase of OMR sheets, answer books and books for libraries. During the searches, 90 lakh in cash, foreign currency worth 7.5 lakh and jewellery worth 15 lakh were seized from his premises, as per SVU officials. Several files related to guards’ recruitment were also recovered from his residence, which actually should have been in his Bodh Gaya office, sleuths said.

Four Magadh University officials — Prasad’s personal assistant, university proctor, registrar and library in-charge — have already been arrested in the case.

This is the first time that premises of a serving vice chancellor were raided in Bihar.

