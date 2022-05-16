No further delay, says Nitish Kumar on all-party meet for Bihar caste census
PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the all party meeting on the proposed caste census in the state will be held very soon.
“There won’t be any further delay in convening an all party meeting on caste census. Everyone will be asked to give their opinion in the meeting. After the meeting, further steps will be taken for this (caste census). The government will consider the suggestions made in the all-party meeting and then it will be presented in the cabinet,” the chief minister told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of an event on Buddha Purnima in state capital Patna.
Kumar said the work on the caste census will start after the state cabinet’s approval. “It will be done in a proper manner and proper instructions would be issued to officials,” he said. Kumar attributed the delay in holding the meeting with the state’s political leaders to a variety of reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic and elections. “Otherwise, the all-party meeting would have been held by now”.
Kumar said his meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav last week was also on the same topic.
The RJD and the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), have been vociferously demanding a caste census for years and the two parties along with the Samajwadi Party, forced the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress to agree to the demand for a caste census at a national level in 2010. But the data collected during the last decadal headcount was never processed.
After spending years demanding that the caste data be made public, RJD and JD (U) leaders have lately come around to the view that they should try to conduct the exercise at the state level.
These parties have argued that a count of castes last carried out in 1931 will give a correct assessment of how castes are numerically poised and which groups have benefitted the most and the least from quotas based on the Mandal commission recommendations that paved the way for 27% reservation for OBCs in government jobs and educational institutions.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in coalition with Nitish Kumar’s JD (U), has supported the demand and was part of the all-party delegation that approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August last year to seek such a caste census at a national level.
But the BJP’s critics in Bihar believe that there were many in the party who had their reservations, particularly in view of the possibility of triggering anger among the influential upper castes.
It was in this context that a recent statement of the JD (U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha thatblamed the BJP for the delay was seen. “The caste census was being delayed because of the BJP. Because of the BJP, the all-party meeting is not being held and no decision is being taken regarding the caste census,” Kushwaha told television channels recently.
The BJP responded strongly to Kushwaha’s allegation. “It seems Upendra Kushwaha does not listen to Nitish Kumar’s statement properly. The CM himself has said that work is going on the matter of the caste census. Kushwaha should first consult with Nitish Kumar before making any statement,” BJP spokesperson Ram Sagar Singh said.
-
Jesuit schools to start eco-audits, aim to turn campuses green over two years
Mumbai Schools that are part of Bombay Jesuits have decided to conduct an eco-audit of their campuses by ensuring the implementation of positive changes over the next two years. While teachers will be engaged in this programme, the movement will be spearheaded by students. There are currently around 12-15 Jesuit Schools in and around Mumbai. The Bombay Jesuits started a new wing to look into this programme- the Bombay Jesuits Ecology Platform.
-
Exports increased despite Covid-19 pandemic, claims state government
Exports from Uttar Pradesh increased despite the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two financial years and articles of one district one product (ODOP) scheme comprise around 72 per cent of this export, claimed the state government. According to the state government, export from the state from the financial year April 2020-21 to March 2021-22 increased from ₹107423.5 crore to ₹140123.5 crore.
-
Suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal sent to 4-day ED remand
A local court in Jharkhand on Monday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal and Singhal, who was serving as the Jharkhand mining secretary's chartered account Suman Kumar to four-day Enforcement Directorate remand. The ED custody begins from Tuesday. Singhal, who was serving as the Jharkhand mining secretary, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 12 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state.
-
Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district on Monday reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,830 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Monday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported 347,684 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. In Pune district, there are 1,454,185 Covid cases.
-
BC Nagesh defends including RSS founder's speech in revised Kannada textbook
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has defended the inclusion of a speech by founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook for students of class X. This was objected to by some organisations, including All-India Democratic Students Organisation and All-India Save Education Committee. The organisations alleged omission of a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
