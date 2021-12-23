Home / Cities / Patna News / No Omicron case in Bihar so far: Minister
Even as Bihar reported 17 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, including three people who had landed in Patna from abroad, none of them are infected by the new variant Omicron, state’s health minister Mangal Pandey said.
A health worker gives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/Ht Photo)
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 09:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

“No case of Omicron has been reported in Bihar so far. However, the government is on alert and is conducting 1.75 lakh Covid tests daily on an average. For genome sequencing, a lab has been set up at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences,” Pandey said on Thursday.

Bihar reported 86 active cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The health department said that though new cases are being reported, the recovery rate is stable. At present, the recovery rate in Bihar is at 98.32%.

Bihar set to achieve 100 mn Covid vaccinations by Dec 31

According to the health department, over 95 million people in Bihar have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and the number is expected to reach the 100 million mark by the end of this month. With this figure, Bihar will be among the top five states to achieve this milestone. On Thursday, Bihar administered over 1,04,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mansoon Mohanty, Patna district team lead of Care India, which has been engaged by the state government to drive its vaccination programme, said, “If the state achieves this mark, it will be good beginning to the New Year. Several initiatives have been taken to achieve this milestone. The government has been very actively working to drive people to the vaccination centres in several ways. The attractive offers, campaigns and lucky draw contests have encouraged many people to get vaccinated. Besides, the door-to-door vaccination drive has helped much in this initiative. Many people are also getting their shots because of the fear of the third wave.”

