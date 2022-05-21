One more held in BPSC question leak paper case
PATNA: The economic offence unit (EOU) on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak, EoU officials said.
As per an EOU press release, the accused has been identified as Amit Kumar (40. “Amit was involved in solving question papers. He was close to accused Anand Gurav alias Pintu. It was also found that there was a long conversation between Amit and Anand on their cell phone,” the press release said.
“Amit knew about question paper leak beforehand. It also came to know that Amit, Anand, and other accused had assembled at a place to solve the questions. Amit was also involved in solving questions of other examinations as well,” an EOU official said.
So far, nine people have been arrested in the BPSC question paper leak case. On May 15, EoU arrested four more persons, including an assistant posted at the agricultural department. EOU’s special investigative team (SIT) had also recovered huge cash, electronic gadgets, and ₹2.92 lakh in cash from their possession.
The PT examinations were held on May 8 and the examination was cancelled the same day following the paper leak. The EOU had earlier arrested Jai Vardhan Gupta, BDO of Barhara in Bhopur district, Dr Yogendra Singh principal of Veer Kunwar Singh College (VKSC) Ara, Sushil Kumar Singh, a lecturer, and Agam Kumar Sahay of the VKSC.
-
Tax evasion of ₹6 cr by five firms, including scrap dealer, detected: Officials
The Commercial taxes department has detected several firms dealing in scrap, bitumen, iron ore, and coal involved in evading taxes worth crores during an inspection conducted by sleuths of the department's intelligence wing on Saturday, officials said. According to officials, during the inspection, one iron ore scrap dealer based in Patna was found to be engaged in unaccounted sales worth ₹17 crore during the financial year 2019-20 to 2021-22.
-
Criminal accused of rape held in Lakhimpur Kheri
In a joint operation, crime branch and Phardhan police teams nabbed a criminal Sarvesh alias Bhure from Behjam area on Saturday. Sarvesh, who is accused of raping an eight-year-old girl student of Phardhan police area, was absconding since May 5 after the incident. Award of ₹20,000 was declared on his arrest. The girl returned home in a critical condition and told everything to her parents. Deo Kant Pandey
-
BIADA issues notices to sick industrial units, sets strict rules to keep hold on leased plots
In a bid to offer land to interested entrepreneurs at subsidized rates, the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority has decided to cancel the land lease of all sick industrial units, officials aware of the development said. According to officials, the sick units have been asked to either start operating immediately or quit the land allotted by the BIADA.
-
UPSESSB takes 11 years to declare principals’ recruitment-2011 results
About 11 years after initiating the recruitment, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), the body responsible for recruiting teachers and principals for over 4500 government-aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh, finally declared the Kanpur division's results of principals' recruitment-2011 on May 2, 2022. But sadly, for a large number of candidates, who were vying to get appointed to the post of principals, the results have come a bit too late.
-
Maharashtra logs 307 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai at 198
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 307 Covid-19 cases, including 198 from Mumbai, taking the tally in the state to 78,82,476, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856 for the second consecutive day, an official said. Dr Ameet Mandot, director, of Gut Clinic said this is a stable situation. Mumbai tops with 1211 active patients in the state followed by Pune and Thane with 306 and 178 active cases respectively.
