One of Bihar’s oldest Met observatory awaits land for upgradation
PURNIA: The proposal to develop the Purnia meteorological observatory, one of the oldest observatories in Bihar, into a zonal instrument maintenance centre (ZIMC) has been pending for the last five years due to the lack of required land needed for up-gradation, officials aware of the development said.
“The matter relating to the transfer of land to the lone observatory in Purnia and Kosi is in limbo. The small dingy room in which the observatory is working is about 150-years-old. The observatory needs 15,000 square feet land for up-gradation,” said SK Suman, a senior meteorologist.
According to Suman, though the process of land transfer is almost complete, unlike other states, the Bihar government is demanding a hefty amount for the transfer of the required land to the observatory. “Bihar government’s land revenue department has demanded ₹1.34 crore against the transfer of land,” he said, citing West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and several other states where the governments provide land to such observatories free of cost.
The Purina meteorological observatory was established by the British in 1874 and since then it has been functioning, but without any up-gradation, it has failed to predict weather conditions with more precision.
“We are forecasting weather conditions with the help of thermometer, barometer, anemometer, and rain gauge,” said Suman while stressing the need to install a Doppler weather radar capable of detecting the motion of rain droplets in addition to the intensity of the precipitation.
“These data can be analysed to determine the structure of storms and their potential to cause severe weather changes in advance. Today weather forecasts are mostly ambiguous and they don’t provide localized information. Upgraded and localized information will benefit the farming community,” he said.
Bihar deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad, who recently met the Union minister of state (Earth Sciences Department) Jitendra Singh said, “The minister has agreed to upgrade and install Doppler weather radar at Purnia observatory and very soon the work will begin.”
He said that the observatory would be developed into a ZIMC to facilitate repair work of instruments not only in Bihar but also in West Bengal. He however remained mum over the problem coming in the way of land transfer to this observatory.
The meteorological centre Patna and its sub-offices at Gaya, Purnia, Bhagalpur, and Valmiki Nagar provide public weather services for the state. In addition to this, it caters to the special requirements of Central and state disaster management authorities, flood monitoring management agencies, public health agencies, agriculture, and the power sector.
Minor girl thrown before speeding car for resisting rape bid in W Champaran
A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after she was allegedly thrown before a speeding vehicle when resisted a rape bid at a village in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday late evening, police said. The victim, who is undergoing treatment at Bagaha subdivision hospital, on Tuesday said that four boys from her village allegedly dragged her towards a school when stepped out of the house to attend nature's call on Monday evening.
Governor returns agri tax Bill back to J’khand govt
Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais has returned the agriculture produce amendment Bill, 2022 sent for his assent back to the state government directing it to rectify the differences in the Hindi and English versions of the said Bill, which was cleared by the assembly during the budget session, a senior official said. The Governor had earlier sent back three more Bills back to the government due to difference in the English and Hindi versions.
RJD authorises Lalu to select nominees for RS polls; Tejashwi skips parliamentary board meeting
The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) central parliamentary board on Tuesday authorised ailing party chief Lalu Prasad to select the nominees of Rajya Sabha polls on June 10 even though an internal rift within the party was visible with the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav skipping the party's apex body meeting in the evening. State president Jagdanand Singh was also holding two envelopes in his hand. But, eventually, Tejashwi did not come.
Sena unlikely to back Sambhaji Raje in Rajya Sabha polls, to field its candidates
Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced that the party would field two candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections which are slated to be held for six seats from Maharashtra on June 10. Sena is likely to renominate MP Sanjay Raut, whose term is ending on July 4, while the second candidate is not decided. The Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – the two other partners in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi – will field one candidate each.
After Yogi’s tweet, fresh buzz over Lucknow name change
LUCKNOW A tweet by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to a fresh buzz about possible plans to rename Lucknow after Lakshman, a popular demand flagged by several leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. While officials said they weren't aware of any “proposal to rename Lucknow,” Adityanath's tweet gained much traction on social media. BJP leader Rajiv Mishra also said he would meet Adityanath over the demand.
