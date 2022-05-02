Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / ‘Only Nitish pictures on JD(U) posters’
patna news

‘Only Nitish pictures on JD(U) posters’

Bihar unit chief of the ruling Janata Dal -United, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, on Monday directed party functionaries to use pictures of only chief minister Nitish Kumar in the party’s banners and posters.
Bihar JD(U) chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha (HT Photo)
Published on May 02, 2022 09:24 PM IST
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

Bihar unit chief of the ruling Janata Dal -United, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, on Monday directed party functionaries to use pictures of only chief minister Nitish Kumar in the party’s banners and posters.

“Those putting up pictures of any other leader on the posters and banners on the party’s programme would be considered as indulging into indiscipline and disciplinary action would be taken against them,” Kushwaha told reporters here.

The move is being seen as a bid to quell factional feud in the party.

Some party leaders, however, opposed the decree. “The state unit president would be in a better position to tell in what context and for what purpose the directive has been issued,” said JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad.

Another senior leader of the party said the decision was taken by the party in consultation with national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh to put an end to factual feud in the organisation. “Party and banners are for running the party, and not for running the shops,” said a top JD(U) leader.

RELATED STORIES

“The tussle between the factions led by Lalan Singh and Union minister RCP Singh is an open secret. Former Union minister and JD(U)’s parliamentary panel chief Upendra Kushwaha is also striving to firm up his position in the organisation. So factional fights can’t be ruled out in a party,” said former Patna University professor Nawal Kishore Chaudhary.

Justifying the directive issued in letters to all party units, Umesh Kushwaha said Nitish Kumar was only leader in the party acceptable to all and hence only his photo should be used in the banners and posters. “Photos of other leaders might lead to unnecessary controversies and factionalism in the party,” he said, adding that those found acting against the party’s interests during the recent legislative council polls for local bodies constituencies would be taken to task.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subhash Pathak

Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP