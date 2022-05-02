‘Only Nitish pictures on JD(U) posters’
Bihar unit chief of the ruling Janata Dal -United, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, on Monday directed party functionaries to use pictures of only chief minister Nitish Kumar in the party’s banners and posters.
“Those putting up pictures of any other leader on the posters and banners on the party’s programme would be considered as indulging into indiscipline and disciplinary action would be taken against them,” Kushwaha told reporters here.
The move is being seen as a bid to quell factional feud in the party.
Some party leaders, however, opposed the decree. “The state unit president would be in a better position to tell in what context and for what purpose the directive has been issued,” said JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad.
Another senior leader of the party said the decision was taken by the party in consultation with national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh to put an end to factual feud in the organisation. “Party and banners are for running the party, and not for running the shops,” said a top JD(U) leader.
“The tussle between the factions led by Lalan Singh and Union minister RCP Singh is an open secret. Former Union minister and JD(U)’s parliamentary panel chief Upendra Kushwaha is also striving to firm up his position in the organisation. So factional fights can’t be ruled out in a party,” said former Patna University professor Nawal Kishore Chaudhary.
Justifying the directive issued in letters to all party units, Umesh Kushwaha said Nitish Kumar was only leader in the party acceptable to all and hence only his photo should be used in the banners and posters. “Photos of other leaders might lead to unnecessary controversies and factionalism in the party,” he said, adding that those found acting against the party’s interests during the recent legislative council polls for local bodies constituencies would be taken to task.
