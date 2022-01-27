Oppn backs Bihar bandh call by rly job aspirants today, police on high alert

A high alert has been sounded across Bihar in view of the shutdown call given by the All India Students Association (AISA) and other political outfits for Friday in protest against alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board’s (RRB) NTPC exam, police said.

The Opposition alliance, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has also extended support to the bandh call after a meeting was held at RJD’s office led by the party’s state unit president Jagdanand Singh. Congress leader Rajesh Rathore, CPI (ML) leader Kunal and CPI leader Ram Naresh Pandey attended the meeting on Thursday and extended their support. “The alliance will be actively involved to make the bandh successful. However, we have urged student’s bodies not to indulge in any kind of violence even if there is provocation,” said Jagdanand.

The state police headquarters, in a circular on Thursday, directed all the 38 districts to tighten security measures at vital installations and public places during the bandh.

According to police, special contingents are being deployed especially in the north Bihar and Magadh division to maintain law and order. Police have also warned of action against those found spreading rumours to incite violence.

The railways, which have been a soft target for agitators, have been provided with adequate security, police said.

Additional director general (headquarter) Jitendra Singh Gangwar urged the public not to panic and said that a special team is monitoring the social media. “Whosoever posts controversial content propagating hate will be booked. Police are prepared to deal with any kind of violence, law and order situation. Police are assessing the situation and would ensure that everything passes off peacefully,” he said.

ADG (Rail) Nirmal Kumar Azad said that they have urged aspirants not to get influenced and avoid damaging public property. “At least 10 FIRs have been registered against hundreds of student protestors across the state. Eighteen people have been in this connection so far,” Azad said.

In the past three days, railway job aspirants have set on fire four empty coaches at Gaya, torched a train compartment at Ara, and set ablaze a rail track maintenance engine at Nawada. The protests started on January 24 after students claimed that there were discrepancies in the RRB recruitment process.

“In Patna, an FIR has been lodged against six coaching institutes and 150 unidentified people. So far, police have arrested eight people including some functionaries of coaching institutes, for allegedly provoking students,” said senior SP, Patna, Manavjit Singh Dhillon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON