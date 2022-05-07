Over 6 lakh candidates to appear in 67th BPSC prelims exam on May 8

More than six lakh candidates have registered for taking the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) across 1,088 exam centres in the state on Sunday, officials said.

In Patna alone, altogether 55,710 candidates will appear in the exam across 83 centres, which will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Considering the huge number of examinees, Patna district administration has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the exam in a fair and peaceful manner in the district.

Sharing details, district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh said a total of 107 static quads of magistrates have been deployed along with adequate police force for conducting the exam peacefully. He said orders prohibiting gathering of people will remain imposed at all exam centres during the exam period to prevent unscrupulous activities.

He said, “Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall an hour prior to the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be given entry if they arrive late at the exam centre.”

“Frisking of all candidates will be done before their entry to the exam halls. Carrying electronic gadgets like calculator, mobile, bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, electronic watches, smart watches, pager and whitener are strictly prohibited for the candidates. Besides, no invigilator and staff will carry mobile phones, except the centre superintendent. Concerned invigilators will ensure fair exam in their respective exam halls,” he said.

Meanwhile, several candidates rued they have been allotted far-flung exam centres which has added to their challenges.

Vikash Kumar, a candidate from Patna, said, “I have been allotted an exam centre in Saran district which is around 100 km from my home. It’s very inconvenient to travel such a long distance on the exam day owing to lakhs of examinees on road and public transport. Ni special train arrangement has been made for BPSC aspirants, like it’s done the railway exam. I will leave for the exam centre in the wee hours on Sunday to reach on time.”

The 67th BPSC exam is being conducted to fill 802 vacant seats in various government departments.