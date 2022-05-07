Over 6 lakh candidates to appear in 67th BPSC prelims exam on May 8
More than six lakh candidates have registered for taking the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) across 1,088 exam centres in the state on Sunday, officials said.
In Patna alone, altogether 55,710 candidates will appear in the exam across 83 centres, which will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Considering the huge number of examinees, Patna district administration has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the exam in a fair and peaceful manner in the district.
Sharing details, district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh said a total of 107 static quads of magistrates have been deployed along with adequate police force for conducting the exam peacefully. He said orders prohibiting gathering of people will remain imposed at all exam centres during the exam period to prevent unscrupulous activities.
He said, “Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall an hour prior to the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be given entry if they arrive late at the exam centre.”
“Frisking of all candidates will be done before their entry to the exam halls. Carrying electronic gadgets like calculator, mobile, bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, electronic watches, smart watches, pager and whitener are strictly prohibited for the candidates. Besides, no invigilator and staff will carry mobile phones, except the centre superintendent. Concerned invigilators will ensure fair exam in their respective exam halls,” he said.
Meanwhile, several candidates rued they have been allotted far-flung exam centres which has added to their challenges.
Vikash Kumar, a candidate from Patna, said, “I have been allotted an exam centre in Saran district which is around 100 km from my home. It’s very inconvenient to travel such a long distance on the exam day owing to lakhs of examinees on road and public transport. Ni special train arrangement has been made for BPSC aspirants, like it’s done the railway exam. I will leave for the exam centre in the wee hours on Sunday to reach on time.”
The 67th BPSC exam is being conducted to fill 802 vacant seats in various government departments.
-
Bihar education minister flags SSA funding, KV issues with Pradhan
Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has flagged a number of issues related to school education in the state in a meeting with union education minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, who was in Patna primarily to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Choudhary, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, was called at CM's residence after the latter's closed-door meeting with Pradhan ended.
-
Bihar Speaker asks assembly panels to make field visits to assess govt work
Parliamentary committees of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will now visit all the districts in the state for spot inspection of development projects and initiatives and present their reports, assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who met heads of all the committees on Friday, said. Every district also has a minister in charge. Chief minister Nitish Kumar himself and Speaker Sinha aren't said to be on best of terms.
-
Six Nigerians wanted for murder in Mumbai caught at Meghalaya
Shillong Six Nigerian nationals, who are wanted in a murder case at Mumbai, were apprehended by Meghalaya police in Ri Bhoi district on Friday afternoon, officials informed on Saturday. Police informed that the Nigerian nationals were intending to flee India and go to Bangladesh through Dawki on the Indian side of the border. The six Nigerians are booked under various sections of the IPC including 302/364/201/323/143/147/149.
-
Former Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and ex-MNS corporator Chavan dies
Ex-MNS corporator and former standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sudhakar Chavan, 65, died at a private hospital in Thane on Saturday after prolonged illness on Saturday. Chavan was also one of the accused in the Thane-based developer Suraj Parmar suicide case. He is survived by his wife Sulekha and son Pranmay. He was chairman of the standing committee four times and the chairman of the transport committee once.
-
Maharashtra sees 253 new Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai logs 172 fresh infections
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 new Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 78,79,054 and the toll to 1,47,846, an official said. So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 136 in the past 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,277, he said. Mumbai led with 172 cases, while the lone death was in Satara in Pune division, the official informed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics