Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha laments hardships due to pension delay

Bihar’s famed folk singer and Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha’s painful Facebook post on Thursday about the demise of her ailing friend and retired professor at Lalit Narayan Mithila University (Darbhanga), Dr Isha Sinha, due to lack of pension for the last 4-5 months despite several letters from her husband to the government has gone viral on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My friend is gone but how many others are struggling without pension for months is hard to tell. I am myself without a pension for the last four months and it must be affecting every retired person in equal measure. Is it the justice of the Bihar government and universities. I am ashamed that I am part of such a system,” she wrote.

What Sinha has written is the agony of hundreds of retired teachers of universities. Not just LNMU, most universities in the state are struggling to pay timely pension to their retired teachers for various reasons.

“We don’t have funds to disburse pension. The government had released funds for a one-month pension and three-month salary that we have paid. We don’t have university funds to distribute pension on our own in anticipation of the release of government funds. As soon as we get funds, we will release it,” said LNMU vice-chancellor (VC) SP Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An education department official said that LNMU had been released funds for pension up to September last year. “It is the biggest university and there was some shortfall in funds. Every university has a different requirement. There was some shortfall in the case of some universities. The LNMU will gets funds for October to February in one go soon. We have already released salary grants up to February for all universities and pension funds will also be released within a few days,” he said.

JP University (Chapra) also has a pension backlog since November last year. In Magadh University, where there has been turmoil for the last three months since the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) raids on the residence of its vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad, pension for December is due even as January is drawing to a close.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Pension up to November has been paid. As soon as we get funds for December, we will release it,” said MU finance officer Satyaratna Prasad.

However, some widows, who lost their husbands to Covid 8-9 months ago, are still awaiting continuance of their revised pension in their name in MU. Besides, the retired teachers are still awaiting their 7th pay arrears, even as the Bihar government failed to get ₹383-crore reimbursement of 7th pay from the Centre due to delay in proposal submission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON