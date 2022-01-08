Patna accounts for 43% new Covid cases in Bihar

Patna accounted for 1,956 new Covid-19 cases in Bihar, which was over 43% of the total 4,526 cases reported in the state on Saturday, and the state capital’s test positivity rate jumped from 12.26% to over 20% in the last three days, said officials in the state health department.

The state also reported the first case of Omicron on the national portal, when a resident of Chapra tested positive for Covid-19. The man returned from London on December 15 last year. He tested positive at Delhi airport and spent 14 days under institutional quarantine in New Delhi. He was discharged after testing negative on December 29.

His sample tested positive for Omicron variant on the whole genomic sequencing test. The person has fully recovered now, said officials.

“The state’s test positivity rate has gone up from 0.29% to 2.15% in the last seven days, and that of Patna was 18.71% yesterday, which is an indication of the high transmissibility rate of the virus. Though there is nothing to be scared, there is need to exercise utmost caution,” Pratyaya Amrit, additional chief secretary (health) said at a virtual press conference on Saturday.

The test positivity rate of Muzaffarpur, which reported 263 new cases on Saturday, Nalanda (212 cases), Begusarai (276), Gaya (284), Saharsa (37) and Arwal (45 new cases) was higher than Bihar’s average positivity of 2.15% said Amrit.

As many as 300 blocks of Bihar against 79 on January 1 were now affected by Covid, he added.

He said the government was fully prepared and had 25,794 beds for management of Covid-19 in the state of which only 0.9% were occupied, which was a pointer to the fact that home isolation was the new norm. Over 8,253 Covid-positive people were under home isolation, as per government’s Covid-19 bulletin on Friday.

Meanwhile, health minister Mangal Pandey reviewed the preparedness for Covid management at AIIMS-Patna on Saturday.

Executive director of the State Health Society, Sanjay Kumar Singh, who accompanied Pandey to AIIMS, said half of the 38 Covid-19 patients admitted there were unvaccinated. This, he said, was a pointer to the important role of vaccination in the fight against the pandemic.

Around 96% of the Bihar’s eligible target population had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 89% of those eligible for the second dose had taken the jab so far, added Singh.

He said 96 doctors and nurses from the state would be trained under the National Oxygen Stewardship Programme of the Central government for management of moderate to critical cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, four doctors of the Patna Medical College Hospital also tested positive for Covid-19. Already, over 42 doctors at AIIMS and around 180 at the Nalanda Medical College Hospital have been infected by the virus.

