Patna’s active workforce getting infected with Covid-19 the most

PATNA: The active workforce in the age group of 25-49 years accounted for 51.5% of Patna’s 2,599 active Covid-19 cases on Thursday, which was almost one-fifth of the active cases in Bihar and the highest among the state’s 38 districts, said officials familiar with the development.

The positivity rate of 21% is also on the higher side in this age group, pointing to the fact that the office goers and business professionals are the ones getting infected the most to Covid-19 during the third wave of the pandemic in Patna. The figure goes up further if the 24% positivity rate in the 50-74 years age group is taken into account.

Government doctors in Bihar superannuate at the age of 67 years.

Interestingly, most symptomatic cases are also from this age group, accounting for 2.8% of the 5% cases reported from Patna during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

“The silver lining, however, is that hospitalisation of patients due to complications arising from Omicron, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19, is down to less than 1% of the cases in the third wave, as compared to 7-12% during the second wave of the pandemic,” said Chandrashekhar Singh, district magistrate of Patna.

Between April and May last year, the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, 5,544 patients, infected by the virus, were hospitalised in Patna, Singh added.

“The possibility of the active age group getting infected is higher this time since infectivity rate is seven times higher in Omicron, which is the predominant strain of the virus during the present third wave, as compared to the Delta variant in the second wave of the pandemic last year. This age group becomes susceptible of contracting the virus because it is the active people who step out of homes more frequently and come in contact with many people, a large number of whom may be infected but asymptomatic and be carriers of SARS CoV-2. Though infectivity is higher, lethality or the severity of infection, is less in the third wave as compared to the second,” said Dr Umesh Kumar Bhadani, professor and head of anaesthesiology and dean (academics), AIIMS-Patna.

“The infection this time is primarily confined to the upper respiratory tract, with common symptoms such as moderate to high fever, cough, back ache and body pain. Moreover, with over 80% of the eligible population (15 years and above) having got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, it has helped build antibodies, reducing the fatality rate as compared to the second wave,” he added.

Though the positivity rate of SARS CoV-2 infection was highest 30% in the 75-99 years age group, Dr Bhadani attributed it to co-morbidity of senior citizens.

“Senior citizens, with co-morbidity, have compromised immunity. Most would have contracted the virus in course of going to meet the doctor at the hospital or clinic for the treatment of their primary disease,” said Dr Bhadani.

A high 96% Covid-19 cases are now asymptomatic in Patna, as compared to 94% during the third wave of the pandemic, according to the government data.

As high as 95.66% of the asymptomatic cases in Patna are now from the office-going active age group from 18-71 years, as compared to 94.33% during the second wave, the government data said.

Most of the active cases are from the densely populated urban areas while their number is comparatively less in rural and sparsely populated areas, reveals a block-wise analysis of Patna district.

“There are ventilation issues in closed rooms, like school, air-conditioned office, shopping mall, cinema hall, etc. The SARS CoV-2 virus remains suspended in the air for longer duration inside a closed room as compared to an open area. Besides, Covid-19 cases are more in crowded urban areas, having higher population density, as compared to villages, where there are more open areas and better ventilation,” said Mansoon Mohanty, team lead, Patna district resource unit, Care India, which has been partnering the government of Bihar in its health initiatives.

Patna’s recovery rate was around 86% as compared to the state’s 96.97%.

Lesser inhabited blocks, with far less medical support system, like Daniyawan, Ghoswari, Dhanarua, Bakhtiyarpur, Masaurhi, Belchi, Pandarak and Athmalgola had better recovery percentage than Patna, though in absolute number the cases were far less among the 23 blocks of Patna district.

