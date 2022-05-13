Patna HC asks DGP to bring Subrata Roy to court, SC stays order hours later
The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Patna High Court order passed hours earlier that directed Bihar police chief to produce Sahara India group chief Subrata Roy before it on May 16 in a case in which it was alleged that some companies of the group were not returning money to the investors.
The apex court also stayed further proceedings in the HC, besides ordering that status quo be maintained in the case.
A case of similar nature against Roy is already with the apex court, which had granted him bail earlier.
Sahara’s contention has been that it has already deposited the entire amount with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in line with SC orders passed earlier.
“Issue notice. Stay of operation of the impugned judgement and order qua the petitioner,” the SC bench Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala said on Friday and posted the matter for hearing on May 19.
On April 27, the high court had directed Roy to personally appear before it while noting that Sahara Group and other companies, which have been taking deposits till about one month back, are directed to come up with a plan for the return of investment of the investors.
On Tuesday, Sahara India chief had moved the apex court against the HC order that had also asked him to be personally present before it on May 12 to explain his plan for payment of matured deposits to the small investors in his companies.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Roy, informed the SC bench on Friday that earlier in the day, the high court has passed an order directing the Bihar director general of police (DGP) to produce Sahara chief before the court on May 16 at 10.30 am. “We are informed that pursuant to the impugned order, the high court has issued further order today which has the effect of directing higher authorities (police department) to produce the petitioner (Subrata Roy) before the court,” the apex court observed.
“In terms of this order, we stay the operation of that direction given by the high court,” the bench said.
Sibal told the bench that the high court had passed these orders while hearing an anticipatory bail plea which has nothing to do with the petitioner.
Earlier in the day, the Patna HC bench of Justice Sandeep Kumar, while hearing various anticipatory bail applications filed in cheating cases committed by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), issued the order after Roy failed to turn up despite deadlines set by the court for physical appearance.
“It seems that Roy has no respect for the orders of this Court and he thinks that he is above it. Despite various chances given to him, he has failed to appear. This Court has no option, but to order the authorities to produce Roy physically in this Court on May 16 (Monday) at 10:30 am,” said the court in its order.
“The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, will co-operate with the DGP, Bihar, in this matter,” it said.
On the submission by Roy for exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds, the court said it had been earlier rejected twice on May 6 and 12. “We have considered the certificates granted in favour of the petitioner by Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute dated May 3, 2022, which has not mentioned the date of surgery. The certificate of Sahara Hospital, which is a hospital owned and controlled by Roy, is also ambiguous and if this kind of certificate is accepted, no senior citizen in the country will appear before any Court. Order of this Court is in the interest of justice, particularly in the present case where the companies headed by Roy has siphoned off crores of rupees from the citizens of Bihar,” the HC said.
Roy was expected to appear in Patna HC on Thursday to explain how he would return crores of rupees to investors and was later given one more day. Though the court functioned online on Friday, Justice Sandeep Kumar held normal court just to ensure appearance of Roy, whose lawyers instead submitted a medical certificate.
Over 2,000 cases by investors, including lawyers, have been filed in the Patna HC for return of matured amount accruing from deposits made by small investors. The number of people with deposits in Sahara group of companies is very high.
-
SC nod to raze 18th century Patna Collectorate building
The Supreme Court Friday gave its go-ahead to the Bihar government to demolish the 18th-century Patna Collectorate building that was once used by the British as a godown to store opium and saltpetre, saying “not every colonial building needs to be preserved”. In 1972, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey in Bihar and identified 72 sites/monuments deserving of historical monument tag. However, this list did not contain the Collectorate building.
-
RJD leader shot dead in Gopalganj
A local Rashtriya Janata Dal leader in Bihar's Gopalganj district was shot dead late Thursday night, police said. A resident of Rajghat village, Iqbal Yadav has been identified as president of RJD's student cell for Saran division, Dr Ram Iqbal Yadav, who was said to be close to Bihar's opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Police said the incident took place when a resident of Rajghat village, Iqbal Yadav, was returning home from Gopalganj town after attending a marriage function.
-
2.8 kg gold goes missing from SBI locker in Saharsa, one arrested
A contractual worker with the State Bank of India was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of 2.80 kilograms of gold from the bank's Baijnathpur branch on April 23, police said. Subdivisional police officer Santosh Kumar said the arrested man, Umesh Mallik, is the prime accused in the case.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 175 Covid cases, 240 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 175 new Covid cases, including 18 in Lucknow, from among the 1,18,100 samples tested in the past 24-hours on Friday. On Thursday, the state had logged 207 new Covid cases. According to the data from the state health department, there are now 1,279 active Covid cases, which were 1344 on Thursday. In Lucknow, new cases were reported from Aliganj (4), Indira Nagar (4), Alambagh (3), and Chinhat (4).
-
‘Always listen to wife’: Pune police commissioner’s advice to Twitter user
One user asked Amitabh Gupta about wrong-side driving, helmetless riding and negligible police presence on the streets. The Pune Police commissioner said that one may not see personnel on the road everywhere, but they have “full control on people who need it”. “And, without helmet wale badshah ko bhi hospital ka rasta dekhna padta hai (Without helmet, even a king ends up in the hospital),” he added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics