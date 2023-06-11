Bihar local body polls: Patna mayor’s daughter-in-law wins

In the ongoing counting for 806 posts in urban local bodies in Bihar, Patna mayor Sita Sahu’s daughter -in-law Sweta Kumari has registered a win from Ward Number 58 as ward councillor in the Patna Municipal corporation. Patna mayor Sita Sahu (R) and her daughter-in-law Sweta Kumari. (ANI File)

The seat had fallen vacant due to resignation of Sita Sahu from the post of ward councillor as she got elected as mayor of Patna in the urban bodies election in December, 2022. Sahu had contested both the ward councillor seat and post of mayor during the last urban bodies election.

“Sweta Kumari has won from Ward 58 in Patna Municipal Corporation in the by-election held for the seat on June 9. Counting is still going on in other seats and would be complete by afternoon,” said a senior officer in the State Election Commission.

The counting for 806 posts of ward councillors, deputy mayor and mayor in 60 urban local bodies in 31 districts started on Sunday morning in Bihar. The urban election was held to fill up posts in 24 urban local bodies(ULBs) as well as seven other urban local bodies whose term ended in June. The by -election was carried in certain wards where elected representatives had resigned in the last few months after the urban polls held in 224 ULBs December last.

Total number of candidates in the fray for 806 posts including ward councillors, deputy mayor and mayor stood at 4,431.

The June 9 polling had recorded 60.19% voting with 59.66% male voters, 60.78% women voters and 6.35% transgender persons casting their votes in the general and by-election for urban bodies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirban Guha Roy A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues. ...view detail