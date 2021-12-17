Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna schoolboy stabbed to death over alleged affair
patna news

Patna schoolboy stabbed to death over alleged affair

An intermediate student, Sadaf Ahmed (18), was allegedly stabbed to death over an alleged affair near Panchmukhi temple under Buddha Colony police station on Thursday, officials said
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Dec 17, 2021 10:11 AM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

An intermediate student, Sadaf Ahmed (18), was allegedly stabbed to death over an alleged affair near Panchmukhi temple under Buddha Colony police station on Thursday, officials said.

Soon, the police came into action and arrested two boys who are said to be the students of AN College. The girl’s current boyfriend was taken into custody.

Police said that the incident took place when two accused, aged around 18 years to 20 years, clashed with Sadaf, a resident of Mithapur, an intermediate student of Miller high school, over the issue of love affairs. “They met with Sadaf at Boring Road near Panchmukhi temple and entered into an argument and asked him not to try to contact his girlfriend. Suddenly, one of the accused stabbed Sadaf after which he fell down on the ground in a pool of blood,” he added.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Buddha Colony police station, Nihar Bhushan, said, “During interrogation, it was revealed that Sadaf had an affair with a girl who he found on Instagram. However, accused Jayesh Moriash was also in love with the girl. Jayesh and his friend Mukesh Mandal intercepted Sadaf and engaged in a heated argument. Suddenly, Jayesh allegedly stabbed Sadaf. The accused, Jayesh and Sadaf, also became friends with the girl on Instagram,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The SHO said that an FIR was lodged with Buddha colony police station and police arrested both the accused along with the knife which was used in the crime. “Sadaf’s body was sent to the PMCH for autopsy,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP