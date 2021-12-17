Patna schoolboy stabbed to death over alleged affair

An intermediate student, Sadaf Ahmed (18), was allegedly stabbed to death over an alleged affair near Panchmukhi temple under Buddha Colony police station on Thursday, officials said.

Soon, the police came into action and arrested two boys who are said to be the students of AN College. The girl’s current boyfriend was taken into custody.

Police said that the incident took place when two accused, aged around 18 years to 20 years, clashed with Sadaf, a resident of Mithapur, an intermediate student of Miller high school, over the issue of love affairs. “They met with Sadaf at Boring Road near Panchmukhi temple and entered into an argument and asked him not to try to contact his girlfriend. Suddenly, one of the accused stabbed Sadaf after which he fell down on the ground in a pool of blood,” he added.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Buddha Colony police station, Nihar Bhushan, said, “During interrogation, it was revealed that Sadaf had an affair with a girl who he found on Instagram. However, accused Jayesh Moriash was also in love with the girl. Jayesh and his friend Mukesh Mandal intercepted Sadaf and engaged in a heated argument. Suddenly, Jayesh allegedly stabbed Sadaf. The accused, Jayesh and Sadaf, also became friends with the girl on Instagram,” he added.

The SHO said that an FIR was lodged with Buddha colony police station and police arrested both the accused along with the knife which was used in the crime. “Sadaf’s body was sent to the PMCH for autopsy,” he added.