People raising questions over PT result are ‘Manuwadi’: Soren over JPSC row

Rejecting all allegations of corruption in the ongoing civil services examination being conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that those making an issue of the Prelims result are people with ‘manuwadi’ mindset as the number of aspirants from the reserved category has gone up this time around.

Soren made this statement in the Jharkhand assembly in view of the repeated disruption of proceedings in the House by the BJP legislators demanding CBI inquiry in the alleged irregularities in the examination and sacking of the JPSC chairman.

“People who hold Manuwadi mindset are having trouble now because members from the ST, Dalit, and OBC category are coming forward. They are getting people paid to hold protests. They are backing the protesters from the backdoor and providing them with ration and logistics. They are making VHP people sit in the protest,” Soren said.

Claiming that the JPSC was an autonomous body and there was no interference of the government in conducting the examination, the chief minister challenged all 81 members in the House to come out with any proof against it. Besides BJP, members from the JMM, Congress, and CPI (ML) have raised questions about the Preliminary Test (PT) results and have even sought a probe.

“We know what has been the history of JPSC in the past due to government interference. A former JPSC chairman is in jail and CBI is also probing the case. But in this examination, there has been no interference from the government. I challenge all 81 members here to come with any proof,” said Soren.

The CM’s statement, however, failed to impress those demanding a probe. Speaking to reporters outside the House, BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi said the CM’s remark was a diversionary tactic to defend corruption and the JPSC chairman.

“No one is raising questions about people from which category have cleared the exam. The question is about irregularities. Initially, the commission said there was no irregularity, despite the fact that students from the same room cleared the exam at the same location. When the aspirants protested and started mounting pressure, the commission itself revised the result saying OMR sheets are missing. Why has the Commission not put the OMR sheets in the public domain yet as was promised in the examination notification? The CM is running away from the real questions,” said Marandi.

Taking exception to the CM’s statement, BJP legislator and former minister Amar Kumar Bauri described his remark as unbecoming of someone holding a constitutional post. “You are making divisive statements to defend corruption and the JPSC chairman. The government was also defending itself in the Rupa Tirkey murder case. Court then ordered a CBI inquiry. You say there is no political interference, but you have made the wife of party spokesperson member of the JPSC,” said Bauri.

CPI (ML) legislator Binod Singh, who too has been demanding a probe, said he was not convinced with the CM’s statement. “It would be better if the government comes out with data to back their statement. JPSC is an independent body, but it is the government that makes all appointments. They have access to all information. They should instead come out with facts over questions being raised so that they gain the confidence of the aspirants,” said Singh.

