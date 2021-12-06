PM, Union home minister ‘tested’ for Covid in Bihar’s Arwal

What’s common between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

They all had undergone their RTPCR testing at Karpi Primary Health Centre at Bihar’s Naxal-infested Arwal district in October this year. Surprised?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a goof-up by the health department, names of the PM, Sonia Gandhi, etc., were in the list of persons tested for Covid at one of the health centres of Arwal in October this year.

The discovery of names of prominent persons has shocked the health department and government mandarins.

Taking cognizance of the lapses, district magistrate J Priyardashni has ordered a probe into the whole fiasco. “An FIR will be lodged against all those who are responsible for this lapse and action will be taken against them. This is indeed is a serious lapse and we are getting the vaccination list of the entire district checked,” she said.

The DM said that the Civil Surgeon came across the list 22 days back and two operators of an outsourced company were immediately removed for this lapse. “But we need to investigate about others’ involvement as well,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have asked the civil surgeon to constitute a committee to probe the matter and submit the report in three days,” she added.

As per the records, the list is of October 27 at the Karpi Primary Health Center in Arwal.

The two data operators, who were removed, while talking to local media, alleged that the block health manager forced them to put their names.