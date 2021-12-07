Home / Cities / Patna News / PMC revises rates for last rites at its crematoriums
PMC revises rates for last rites at its crematoriums

The PMC has revised the rates to curb the incidents of demanding exorbitant charges from kins of deceased at crematoriums.
Patna mayor Sita Sahu released the new rate chart that will be applicable at Gulbi ghat, Bans ghat and Khajekela ghat. (HT Photo)
Patna mayor Sita Sahu released the new rate chart that will be applicable at Gulbi ghat, Bans ghat and Khajekela ghat.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 09:58 PM IST
ByMegha, Patna

Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday revised the rates for materials and services related to last rites at its crematoriums.

The civic body has revised the rates to curb the incidents of demanding exorbitant charges from kins of deceased people at crematoriums.

Patna mayor Sita Sahu released the new rate chart that will be applicable at Gulbi ghat, Bans ghat and Khajekela ghat.

As per the new rate chart, 280kg of mango firewood for cremation will cost 2300 while the rate for electric cremation is still 300. The labour involved in burying woods and cremating bodies can charge 300, barber 100 and priest 100.

On the occasion, Sahu along with senior municipal officers inspected arrangements at Gulbi ghat.

She said, “We have publicised the revised rates at all three ghats for the convenience of people. Residents need not pay extra charges for performing last rites at municipal crematoriums.”

A senior municipal corporation official said, “Residents can register complaints on 9334692937 regarding any incident of overcharging. The rate fixation will help in maintaining uniform charges at crematoriums and prevent overcharging by people involved in performing last rites.

