PMC scam: Mumbai police gets transit remand ex-director nabbed in Bihar

The Mumbai police Friday took the transit remand of former director of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Daljit Singh Bal, who was arrested in connection with multi-crore bank scam late Wednesday evening at Raxaul in Bihar’s East Chamaparan district, which borders Nepal, police said.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 09:56 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

According to officials, Bal, who was apprehended while he was on his way to Nepal’s capital Kathmandu in a private vehicle along with his wife and son, was the produced before the court of subdivisional judicial magistrate at Motihari, the headquarter town of the district.

“Bal is an accused in multi-crore bank scam and a look out circular (LOC) was issued by the Mumbai police against him before he was caught In Raxaul,” said superintendent of police said Dr Kumar Ashish in a press release.

Bal has been on run since September 30, 2019, when Mumbai’s economic offences wing (EOW) registered a case in connection with the fraud at the cooperative bank against him and 10 of its former directors, who were accused of illegally extending huge loans to realty firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and its group companies.

“About 20 account holders of the bank had also committed suicide due to the situation arising out of this scam,” said the press release.

