PMC to rope in Anand of Super 30 among brand ambassadors for cleanliness drive

In its bid to shed the “dirtiest city” tag for Bihar’s capital, the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to rope in noted personalities of different fields as brand ambassadors to improve its performance in the upcoming Swachhata Sarvekshan this year, officials said.

In the cleanliness survey, which is conducted by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs every year, Patna has continued to rank at the bottom for the past several years. It was ranked 44th among the 47 towns of similar population in the country in 2021. In 2020, Patna stood at the last position among the cities with 10 lakh-plus population in the nationwide survey.

Municipal commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar said the standing empowered committee of the PMC had approved the plan of engaging former international cricketer Amikar Dayal, Anand Kumar of Super 30 fame, littérateur Usha Kiran Khan, medical practitioner Ajay Kumar, transgender leader Reshma, thespian Sanjay Upadhyay and cartoonist Pawan as brand ambassadors for an intensified cleanliness drive and other contests aimed at salvaging the image of the historic city.

Parashar, whose initiatives as the district magistrate of Rohtas was lauded by the state and central government in making the district open defecation free (ODF), said a lot other activities such as jingle competition, digital poster making, short film, street play and wall mural making contest would be carried out in different parts of the city to sensitise the people about significance of the event.

The PMC will also conduct cleanliness challenge among the city schools, hotels, hospitals and health care centres, markets and malls, government offices and in localities to instil a sense of competitiveness for sanitation. “We have invited the students, artists and other stakeholders to nominate in various competitions beginning next month,” said a senior officer.

