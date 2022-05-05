Pollution watchdog revokes curbs on liquor destruction after impact study

Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has revoked its April 25 order that had restrained the excise department from destruction of seized liquor till the completion of the study by an expert committee about its environmental impact.

In a letter to the excise commissioner on Wednesday, the board’s chairman, Ashok Ghosh, wrote that there has so far not been any impact on the ground water or soil fertility due to destruction of liquor in close vicinity. However, he advised that destruction of seized liquor be done away from water bodies and fertile land, as the process was not environmentally friendly.

“The study has been done and ethanol was not detected in any sample of soil and water collected from the sites where intoxicants were destroyed. Also, the analysis report shows ground water has not been polluted by destruction of intoxicants,” the letter said.

A senior official of the board said the exact findings of the report would be placed next week before the Patna High Court, which is seized of the matter.

Following the HC order, BSPCB had sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed, as per the provisions laid down in the Bihar prohibition and excise Act, 2016.

The bench of Justice Purnendu Singh had raised concerns over the environmental impact in the vicinity where seized liquor stocks are destroyed and asked Dr Ghosh to submit report to the state government as well as before the court after scientific assessment in accordance with the provisions of Water/Air Pollution Act 1981.

