Pollution watchdog revokes curbs on liquor destruction after impact study
Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has revoked its April 25 order that had restrained the excise department from destruction of seized liquor till the completion of the study by an expert committee about its environmental impact.
In a letter to the excise commissioner on Wednesday, the board’s chairman, Ashok Ghosh, wrote that there has so far not been any impact on the ground water or soil fertility due to destruction of liquor in close vicinity. However, he advised that destruction of seized liquor be done away from water bodies and fertile land, as the process was not environmentally friendly.
“The study has been done and ethanol was not detected in any sample of soil and water collected from the sites where intoxicants were destroyed. Also, the analysis report shows ground water has not been polluted by destruction of intoxicants,” the letter said.
A senior official of the board said the exact findings of the report would be placed next week before the Patna High Court, which is seized of the matter.
Following the HC order, BSPCB had sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed, as per the provisions laid down in the Bihar prohibition and excise Act, 2016.
The bench of Justice Purnendu Singh had raised concerns over the environmental impact in the vicinity where seized liquor stocks are destroyed and asked Dr Ghosh to submit report to the state government as well as before the court after scientific assessment in accordance with the provisions of Water/Air Pollution Act 1981.
5 bodies fished out of Ganges near Buxar
Five bodies were recovered from river Ganga in Bihar's Buxar district on Thursday, a year after 70 bodies were fished out from the river in the same district, officials said. According to Buxar district magistrate Aman Samir, the bodies may have reached here from other places upstream Ganga.
IMA threatens strike as Dhanbad doctor ‘leaves’ city after extortion calls, threat
The Indian Medical Association has threatened to shut medical services, including emergency, in Dhanbad from May 9 if the police fail to crack down against those behind threats and extortion calls to an eminent surgeon who has since “left the city out of fear”. IMA secretary (Dhanbad chapter), Dr Sushil Kumar, said they have intimated the district police about their deadline.
MNS campaign against loudspeakers hurts Hindus, says Congress
Congress has alleged that the campaign begun by Raj Thackeray and his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against the loudspeakers installed on mosques to give the call for prayers has hurt the Hindus and this could lead to restrictions being imposed on Hindu festivals and rituals. The MNS chief had asked party cadre to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 at double the volume if they did not take down their loudspeakers.
Change in admission policy, delay led to high vacancies in PG medical seats
As many as 295 of the 1,928 postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in Maharashtra are lying vacant even after five rounds of seat allotment and four all-India quota rounds this year. As of May 3, a total of 1,633 seats have been confirmed. Experts have blamed the delay of nearly eight months for the 15% vacancy in PG medical seats in the state.
BJP will not rest till it uproots Mamata Banerjee’s TMC from Bengal, says Amit Shah
Back in West Bengal on Shah's first visit after last year's assembly elections, Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will not rest till it ends Trinamool Congress's rule from Bengal and renewed his attacks on chief minister Mamata Banerjee over illegal infiltration. Shah also explained why he hadn't come to Bengal earlier. She was sworn in as chief minister on May 5 last year.
