Poor vaccination coverage among kids in Patna due to tech flaw in CoWIN: Govt officials

Bihar government officials have attributed the poor vaccination coverage against Covid-19 among children in the 15-18 years age group in Patna to a technical flaw in the CoWIN portal through which Covid-19 vaccination is being administered in India.

“The CoWIN portal captures the vaccination of children, above 17 years of age but below 18 years, in the age cohort for adults (18 years and above), instead of reflecting in the children’s category (15-18 years age group),” said Patna civil surgeon Dr Vibha Kumari Singh.

“The vaccination data of such adolescents gets uploaded in the adult category on CoWIN, despite their registration for vaccination in the 15-18 years children age group. As such, the number of vaccination of adults is still increasing, whereas that of children has almost plateaued,” she said.

“We have flagged the issue to the state health department during a recent review meeting on vaccination with senior officers. They have assured us to take up the matter with the Centre and correct the CoWIN system,” added Dr Singh.

The CoWIN portal takes into account a beneficiary’s year of birth and not the month while registering a beneficiary for vaccination, said another official associated with Covid-19 vaccination.

“A person born on January 1 will get the same privilege for Covid-19 vaccination as another born on December 31, the same year. Thus, children above 17 years of age but below 18 years, who take the jab, automatically reflect in the adult age group on the CoWIN, leaving a gap in the 15-18 years age group,” said Mansoon Mohanty, team leader, Patna district resource unit of Care India, which partners the state government in its health initiatives.

Dr SP Vinayak, Patna district immunisation officer said the Covid-19 vaccination figures of adults was still growing while that of children was almost static.

“The number of adult vaccination in the 18-45 years age group has increased by 1.5 lakh in the state capital after January 3, when Covid-19 vaccination for children was introduced. This was despite the fact that Patna had saturated adult vaccination with first-dose coverage of 87% last year itself. It clearly points to the fact that vaccination of children above 17 years of age but below 18 years, is getting mixed with the adult age group,” said Dr Vinayak.

Kishanganj, Saran and Patna are among Bihar’s worst performing districts as far as Covid-19 vaccination coverage among children is concerned, said state health officials.

Kishanganj has first-dose vaccination coverage of 38.19%, Saran 47.67% and Patna 47.86% to be ranked at the bottom of the district ranking list, as per the state vaccination data on the CoWIN portal Saturday.

Jehanabad 47.98%, Bhojpur 48.66% and Katihar 49.07% were the other districts among 38 in Bihar with first-dose vaccination coverage of less than 50%.

Bihar has achieved first-dose coverage of 57.17% against a target population of 83.46 lakh among children in 15-18 years age group. The second-dose vaccination coverage against those eligible till Saturday was 34.93%, as per government data.

Inter-state and inter-district migration of students for studies, inflated enrolment in government schools for largesse while some students actually study elsewhere; the myth that children should wait to take the jab just at the onset of the perceived fourth wave of the pandemic; the possibility of children having acquired Covid-19 infection from their parents or other family members and have to now wait for 90 days to take the shot, were among some other reasons Mohanty attributed to the low vaccination coverage among children.

Patna has a vaccination target population of 4.93 lakh among children of which 2,37,245 had taken their first dose, while 81,057 were fully vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as on Saturday.

