PU directs colleges to fill 851 vacant seats in UG courses by Dec 23

A total of 851 out of 4,291 sanctioned seats in the UG course are vacant despite three rounds of counselling and on-the-spot admission.
Patna University commenced the centralised admission process for under graduate courses on August 1 and concluded in November. (HT File)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 09:36 PM IST
ByMegha, Patna

Patna University (PU) has directed its constituent colleges to fill the remaining seats in undergraduate (UG) courses by December 23, officials aware of the development said on Saturday.

According to officials, PU’s vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Choudhary asked the colleges to initiate decentralised admission by treating vacant seats as ‘casual vacancies’ and fill them by December end.

PU commenced the centralised admission process on August 1 and concluded in November.

As per the varsity officials, colleges would prioritise students who had already applied in the centralised admission process and give preference to the applicants based on merit.

PU students’ welfare dean Anil Kumar said, “The details of honours-wise vacancies have been made available to the concerned institutions. Admission process under casual vacancies is likely to expedite from Monday.”

Colleges with vacant seats are Magadh Mahila College (175), Patna College (244), BN College (231), Patna Science College (117) and Vanijya Mahavidyalaya (84). Of the total vacant seats, 140 seats are available in economics, 120 in history, 100 in sociology and 84 each in geography and psychology, etc.

Meanwhile, the last date for filling the ongoing online admission form in post-graduation (PG) regular courses (MA, MSc and Mcom) is December 20.

“We have already closed the application window for PG vocational courses. Concerned departments have started preparations for holding the entrance exam. Admission in PG regular courses will be taken based on merit. We hope to complete PG admissions by January”, said Kumar.

