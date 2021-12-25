Red faces after sudden postponement of Munger bridge inauguration

The double-decker road and railway bridge over Ganga river in Bihar’s Munger district, whose inauguration scheduled for Saturday by union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari was suddenly postponed on Friday evening, will now be formally opened up after January 15 next year, 20 years after its foundation stone was laid in 2002.

State’s road construction minister Nitin Nabin said the bridge would formally be inaugurated after January 15 following the end of Kharmas (a month-long period considered an inauspicious for starting new ventures as per Hindu religious beliefs).

Although no official reason was given for postponement, road construction department (RDD) officials said the approach road to the bridge was yet to be completed.

“We plan to open it on January 16 tentatively,” said the minister.

The 3.8- kilometre-long bridge, constructed at a cost of ₹2,776 crore, will connect Munger with Jamalpur and make road and railway traffic more convenient for those commuting to north Bihar and eastern parts of the state and north eastern India.

The postponement of inauguration, which Gadkari himself informed on Friday evening citing “unavoidable reasons”, has raised many eyebrows given the fact that the minister himself, in a virtual speech from New Delhi earlier in the day, had announced the completion of the bridge and expressed his happiness over dedicating the bridge to the people on December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal late Bihari Vajpayee.

Gadkari had said the bridge had been named after Bihar’s first chief minister and eminent freedom fighter Shri Krishna Sinha.

Nabin said it was Vajpayee who had laid the foundation stone of the double decker bridge in 2002.

According to officials, the 14-kilometre-long approach road to the bridge is not complete yet while one of girders was installed just about 10 days back.

One of the reasons for the delay in completion of the bridge has been hurdles in land acquisition for the approach road and encroachments in the stretch, sources said.

The state cabinet, a few months back, had sanctioned ₹60 crore for acquisition of the land following which work started on the approach road, officials said.

Nabin conceded technical hurdles. “Chief minister Nitish Kumar also advised that it would be not be prudent to open the bridge unless it commutable because of the technical specifications and asked us to hold the inauguration for a fortnight,” he said.

Earlier, there was a political controversy over union rural development department minister Giriraj Singh’s name missing from the invitation cards for the event.

Singh, MP from Begusarai, was reportedly upset over not being invited at the event, prompting Gadkari to invite him personally. Singh’s name was later included in the invitation cards.

“The issue was sorted out. There was some confusion as officials thought the project fell in Munger district although the approach road fell in Begusarai district. It had nothing to do with the event getting postponed,” the RDD minister said.

