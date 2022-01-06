RJD bait for Nitish: Will back if BJP pulls the plug

In a surprise move that has raised the political temperature in Bihar, main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday offered its support to chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) if the latter’s ally Bharatiya Janata Party did not back it on the issue of special status for the state and a caste census.

“Remove those (BJP ministers) who are opposing the government. Nitish Kumar should not bow before the BJP. If the issues of special status and caste census have any political impact on the Nitish government, the opposition’s grand alliance is there to support him. You will not find yourself alone,” RJD’s state president Jagdanand Singh told reporters.

To add heft to his statement, Singh, a former minister, said, “The offer has come from the leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav.”

After the 2020 assembly polls in Bihar, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the 243-member House with 75 seats. The BJP won 74 seats and JD(U) 45. The two parties are the major constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, which also has former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM(S) and Vikassheel Insann Party, which have four seats each.

Singh said JD(U) and RJD should work together on the caste census and ministers who are against it should be sacked. “We are not going to back down on this issue which is in the state’s interest,” he said.

This is not the first time that RJD has thrown a bait at Kumar. In December 2020, after six JD(U) MLAs defected to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, RJD tried to capitalise on the acrimony between the two allies by offering to project Kumar as prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if he handed over the reins of Bihar to Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was the opposition alliance’s chief ministerial candidate in the 2020 assembly elections.

In an apparent move to play an emotional card to excite CM Kumar, Singh reminded him of the “DNA barb” hurled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up of 2015 assembly elections, which JD(U) and RJD fought in alliance and won.

Kumar had then had promised to send 50 lakh samples of the people of Bihar for a DNA test to Delhi and accused Modi of insulting the people of Bihar.

“I don’t know what happened to those tests, but nobody has the capability to test Bihari DNA,” Singh said.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary too claimed Bihar would see a political realignment after January 14. “The development of Bihar is getting hampered because of BJP’s policy. Nitish Kumar should come with the Grand Alliance on the issue of development of Bihar. He is feeling uncomfortable with BJP, which is the largest party of the NDA, but is not supporting Nitish Kumar on these two issues,” said Tiwary.

The ruling parties, however, dismissed RJD’s offer.

BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said it showed RJD’s desperation. “RJD is convinced it cannot form the government on its own. Nitish Kumar is no longer going to fall for their bait, given the way he has been humiliated by RJD,” Patel said.

JD (U) spokesperson and former minister Neeraj Kumar too dismissed the idea. “Everybody knows that Jagda babu (Jagadanand Singh) has no say in the party. RJD runs on Lalu Prasad’s diktat. The party is left with no issues,” he said and asked opposition parties to have patience as BJP was part of all-party delegation that met PM on caste census.

Manjhi’s HAM(S) also mocked the idea. “It’s a desperate effort by RJD to keep its flock together,” said party’s spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

The Congress, which fought the 2020 polls as part of RJD-led alliance, sought to downplay the development. State Congress president Madan Mohan Jha said, “There is nothing unusual in the offer and no political inference should be drawn from it. All parties have met PM under the leadership of CM on the issue of caste census and have backed demand for special package. Today’s statement, according to me, is an extension of earlier support on the two issues,” said Jha.

In 2015, RJD and JD(U) had won 80 and 71 seats, respectively. The two parties formed the government with Nitish Kumar as the CM and Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy.

In 2017, JD(U) joined hands with its old ally BJP and formed the government.

