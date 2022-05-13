RJD leader shot dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj

PATNA: Three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot dead a student leader of Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar’s Gopalganj late on Thursday.

Police said Ram Iqbal Yadav, who was close to Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, was returning home after attending a wedding when he was attacked.

The student leader’s supporters staged a protest and blocked the Gopalganj-Patna road demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants. They did not allow the police to enter the hospital, where the student leader was declared dead, for nearly four hours. Police sent the body for post-mortem after assuring the protesters of action.

Abhinav Raja, a relative of the student leader, said the assailants also indiscriminately fired in the air to terrorise the people. “He received three bullets.’

Police rushed to the scene and recovered empty cartridges. “The identity of the assailants and the number of the motorcycle are not known… their motive is also yet to be ascertained. Police are conducting raids to nab the killers,” said Gopalganj police superintendent Anand Kumar.

Tejashwi Yadav questioned the government over the law-and-order situation in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON