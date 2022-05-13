RJD leader shot dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj
PATNA: Three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot dead a student leader of Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar’s Gopalganj late on Thursday.
Police said Ram Iqbal Yadav, who was close to Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, was returning home after attending a wedding when he was attacked.
The student leader’s supporters staged a protest and blocked the Gopalganj-Patna road demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants. They did not allow the police to enter the hospital, where the student leader was declared dead, for nearly four hours. Police sent the body for post-mortem after assuring the protesters of action.
Abhinav Raja, a relative of the student leader, said the assailants also indiscriminately fired in the air to terrorise the people. “He received three bullets.’
Police rushed to the scene and recovered empty cartridges. “The identity of the assailants and the number of the motorcycle are not known… their motive is also yet to be ascertained. Police are conducting raids to nab the killers,” said Gopalganj police superintendent Anand Kumar.
Tejashwi Yadav questioned the government over the law-and-order situation in the state.
-
PSI scam: Ashwath Narayan says govt investigating, guilty will be exposed
Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the state government is investigating the PSI scam and the people involved with the case would be exposed. "Government is investigating the PSI issue thoroughly, there's no question of shielding anyone. The people who are involved will be exposed, I urge our CM to investigate cases that took place even 10 years ago," said C N Ashwath Narayan.
-
Karnataka introduces anti-conversion law via ordinance, Archbishop slams move
The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Thursday decided to opt for the ordinance route to give effect to a contentious anti-conversion law in the state, months after the Assembly approved it, even as the Archbishop of Bengaluru decried the move as "sad" and requested the Governor to not to give his assent to it. The state cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the bill.
-
Citizens look forward to Bengaluru's World 10K running race
In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world's eyes will be on Bengaluru as the city gears up to host the 14th edition of the World 10K 2022. A Bengaluru local originally from Assam, Tareque Laskar, is looking forward to interacting with participants and making meaningful social connections through running again. Laskar's motivation represents the theme for this year is to #ComeAlive.
-
Gen Pande arrives in Ladakh; maiden visit after becoming army chief
“Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along Line of Actual Control with China and border with Pakistan. He would be briefed by top brass of the Northern Command on the situation there,” army said in an official statement. General Pande arrived on his maiden visit to Ladakh region after assuming the reins of Indian Army.
-
Mehbooba trying to create communal divide: BJP leader Nirmal Singh
Senior BJP leader and former J&K chief minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday said that scared to face elections and desperate to regain lost political ground, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was trying to ignite communal tension with her hate speeches. Addressing mediapersons here, Nirmal Singh said Mehbooba's statement smelt of a big conspiracy against the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned it in the strongest terms.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics