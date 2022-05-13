RJD leader shot dead in Gopalganj
A local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader in Bihar’s Gopalganj district was shot dead late Thursday night, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Dr Ram Iqbal Yadav, president of RJD’s student cell for Saran division, who was said to be close to Bihar’s opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
Police said the incident took place when Iqbal Yadav, a resident of Rajghat village, was returning home from Gopalganj town after attending a marriage function. As he reached the outskirts of Rajghat, three bike-borne assailants intercepted him and spray bullets on him. Villagers rushed him to Hathua sadar hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Abhinav Raja, a relative of the victim, said. “The assailants also indiscriminately fired in the air to terrorise people. Yadav received three gun shots.”
“The identity of the assailants and the number of the vehicle are not known… their motive is also yet to be ascertained. The police are conducting raids at several places to nab the killers,” said Gopalganj superintendent of police Anand Kumar.
RJD spokesperson Bhai Birendra said, “We are deeply shocked over the killing of our party leader. The state machinery has become deaf, dumb and mute.”
Tejashwi Yadav also questioned the Nitish Kumar government over the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
-
Patna HC asks DGP to bring Subrata Roy to court, SC stays order hours later
The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Patna High Court order passed hours earlier that directed Bihar police chief to produce Sahara India group chief Subrata Roy before it on May 16 in a case in which it was alleged that some companies of the group were not returning money to the investors. A case of similar nature against Roy is already with the apex court, which had granted him bail earlier.
-
SC nod to raze 18th century Patna Collectorate building
The Supreme Court Friday gave its go-ahead to the Bihar government to demolish the 18th-century Patna Collectorate building that was once used by the British as a godown to store opium and saltpetre, saying “not every colonial building needs to be preserved”. In 1972, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey in Bihar and identified 72 sites/monuments deserving of historical monument tag. However, this list did not contain the Collectorate building.
-
2.8 kg gold goes missing from SBI locker in Saharsa, one arrested
A contractual worker with the State Bank of India was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of 2.80 kilograms of gold from the bank's Baijnathpur branch on April 23, police said. Subdivisional police officer Santosh Kumar said the arrested man, Umesh Mallik, is the prime accused in the case.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 175 Covid cases, 240 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 175 new Covid cases, including 18 in Lucknow, from among the 1,18,100 samples tested in the past 24-hours on Friday. On Thursday, the state had logged 207 new Covid cases. According to the data from the state health department, there are now 1,279 active Covid cases, which were 1344 on Thursday. In Lucknow, new cases were reported from Aliganj (4), Indira Nagar (4), Alambagh (3), and Chinhat (4).
-
‘Always listen to wife’: Pune police commissioner’s advice to Twitter user
One user asked Amitabh Gupta about wrong-side driving, helmetless riding and negligible police presence on the streets. The Pune Police commissioner said that one may not see personnel on the road everywhere, but they have “full control on people who need it”. “And, without helmet wale badshah ko bhi hospital ka rasta dekhna padta hai (Without helmet, even a king ends up in the hospital),” he added.
