RJD opposed to CAA, says Tejashwi
PATNA: Reiterating that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will continue to oppose the contentious Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav late Saturday accused the Janata Dal (United) of trying to take a wavering stand on the issue despite having voted in favour of the bill in the Parliament.
Reacting to questions on union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that CAA would be implemented once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, Tejashwi said, “The RJD’s stand on CAA and NRC is clear. We are opposed to it,” Yadav said while talking to reporters at Patna airport after returning from New Delhi on Saturday.
“Right now, Covid is still there,” he quipped. The opposition leader also asserted that whatever JD(U) is now talking about the implementation of the CAA was meaningless because the ruling party had supported the bill in Parliament.
‘‘Didn’t the JD(U) support the bill when it was placed in Parliament. That means, they supported it. The RJD voted against it. Now, whatever they say it only suggests the JD(U) is in favour of the contentious Act,” he said.
Tejashwi was replying to chief minister Nitish Kumar’s recent statement that implementation of CAA would be the Centre’s decision and his party would look into the policy matters; though the JD(U)strongman had outlined that “safeguarding the people from Covid in Bihar was his first priority at the moment”.
The Yadav scion also downplayed overtures by election strategist Prashant Kishore that the state had not progressed in the last 30 years. “ Who is he? (Kishore). I have no knowledge of what he does and where he goes,” Tejashwi said.
Lalu recovering from illness
The RJD on Sunday clarified that RJD chief Lalu Prasad was recovering from his ailments after being discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi, a few days back and would be soon fully well. The ailing leader is staying at his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP, Misa Bharti’s residence in the national capital.
Party’s state spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan said some unscrupulous elements were spreading misinformation about the health of the ailing 74-year-old former railway minister and the party strongly condemns such activities. “ We condemn such mischief being done by unscrupulous elements by spreading misinformation on social media. Lalu ji is fine and recovering from his illness,” he said.
Mumbai to get ‘Democracy Square’ near Azad Maidan
Mumbai: The city is set to get a 'Democracy Square' with a unique 'Kinetic structure' installation at a traffic island near Azad Maidan off MG Road in South Mumbai. The project, aimed at representing the Indian democracy, will be undertaken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) planning department. The installation will be funded by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's local area development funds.
Hanuman Chalisa row spills, Muthalik says Karnataka temples to play hymn at 5 am
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
Bommai not elected CM, was appointed in exchange for money: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. The allegation comes days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's claims that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister's position, in exchange for ₹2,500 crore.
Delhi reports another spike in its single-day Covid tally with 1,422 cases
The national capital on Sunday registered fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, this after it had witnessed a marginal dip on Saturday. A total of 1,438 patients were either discharged or recovered. The national capital's positivity rate surged to 5.34 per cent as compared to Saturday's figure of 4.72 per cent. The capital had registered 1,407 infections and two deaths on Saturday, while it reported 1,656 infections on Friday.
Sena releases teaser for Uddhav’s May 14 rally
Mumbai The Shiv Sena launched a teaser of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's rally on Sunday, which is to be held on May 14, in an attempt to reply to the rallies by his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Aurangabad on June 8. “I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14,” Thackeray said.
