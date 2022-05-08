RJD opposed to CAA, says Tejashwi

PATNA: Reiterating that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will continue to oppose the contentious Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav late Saturday accused the Janata Dal (United) of trying to take a wavering stand on the issue despite having voted in favour of the bill in the Parliament.

Reacting to questions on union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that CAA would be implemented once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, Tejashwi said, “The RJD’s stand on CAA and NRC is clear. We are opposed to it,” Yadav said while talking to reporters at Patna airport after returning from New Delhi on Saturday.

“Right now, Covid is still there,” he quipped. The opposition leader also asserted that whatever JD(U) is now talking about the implementation of the CAA was meaningless because the ruling party had supported the bill in Parliament.

‘‘Didn’t the JD(U) support the bill when it was placed in Parliament. That means, they supported it. The RJD voted against it. Now, whatever they say it only suggests the JD(U) is in favour of the contentious Act,” he said.

Tejashwi was replying to chief minister Nitish Kumar’s recent statement that implementation of CAA would be the Centre’s decision and his party would look into the policy matters; though the JD(U)strongman had outlined that “safeguarding the people from Covid in Bihar was his first priority at the moment”.

The Yadav scion also downplayed overtures by election strategist Prashant Kishore that the state had not progressed in the last 30 years. “ Who is he? (Kishore). I have no knowledge of what he does and where he goes,” Tejashwi said.

Lalu recovering from illness

The RJD on Sunday clarified that RJD chief Lalu Prasad was recovering from his ailments after being discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi, a few days back and would be soon fully well. The ailing leader is staying at his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP, Misa Bharti’s residence in the national capital.

Party’s state spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan said some unscrupulous elements were spreading misinformation about the health of the ailing 74-year-old former railway minister and the party strongly condemns such activities. “ We condemn such mischief being done by unscrupulous elements by spreading misinformation on social media. Lalu ji is fine and recovering from his illness,” he said.

