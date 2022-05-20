RJD supporters, leaders slam CBI raids, stage protests outside Rabri residence
PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers took to sloganeering and staged protests against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the 10, Circular Road residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna all throughout the day on Friday, following raids by the sleuths of the investigating agency in the fresh case related to land against job scam during RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the Union railway minister between 2004 till 2009.
RJD top leaders called the CBI raids a part of conspiracy and political vendetta against the RJD’s first family by the BJP-led NDA government and also an attempt to suppress the party’s demand for a caste census.
Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is in London to attend a seminar, took an oblique swipe at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the CBI raids.
The 32-year-old Yadav scion in a tweet said, “ Walking on the path of truth and facts is like walking on the path of fire , which is difficult but not impossible. Truth triumphs ultimately. We are fighting and winning and would continue to win; let the wind tell those courtiers in Delhi, Lalu have never got intimidated and will never get scared of these dispensations”.
National spokesperson of the RJD and RS MP,Manoj Jha in a video message called the raids as nothing surprising and accused the BJP-led government of using the CBI to terrorise the opposition and those in power coming in favour of caste census, hinting at the recent growing proximity between RJD and JD(U) over conducting caste census across the state.
“If the BJP government feels such tricks of using the CBI would scare Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi or RJD workers, they are in a fool’s paradise. Whenever the BJP feels the government is under threat and there is mobilisation on the other side, they start intimidating,” Jha alleged.
“ This raid is an epitome of political vendetta and misuse of the CBI by the central government against Lalu’s family. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is trying to distract attention from issues like inflation and demand for a caste census. They can carry as many raids as they want but would gain nothing,” alleged Shaki Singh Yadav, a former MLA, and state spokesperson.
The entire Circular road stretch, housing the chief minister’s residence at 7, Circular Road bungalow, and Rabri’s 10 Circular road bungalow, remained under the glaze of the media and witnessed heightened political activity since morning when the news of the CBI raids came into public knowledge.
Passions ran high again in the evening with several RJD workers thumping the main gate to gain entry inside the bungalow, prompting police personnel to enhance security outside the residence.
CBI personnel, who ended the raids at Rabri’s residence at around 7.30 , faced a tough time coming out of the bungalow as party supporters turned belligerent to show their ire against the action. Despite heavy police deployment, RJD supporters raised anti-government slogans and tried to stop vehicles of the investigating agency, sources said.
Later, Rabri along with her elder son Tej Pratap came out of the bungalow and appealed to workers to maintain calm and allow CBI personnel to move out smoothly, reports said.
Incidentally, senior RJD leaders like the party’s national vice president Shivanand Tiwary questioned the timing of the CBI raids stating that the raids indicate how the BJP is apparently not comfortable with the closeness of opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav with chief minister Nitish Kumar on caste census.
