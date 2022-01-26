RRB-NTPC exam row: Yogendra Yadav lists 4 demands of protesting candidates

Farmer leader Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday listed four demands of candidates who have been protesting against alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021 across Bihar.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said the first demand of the candidates is suspension of officials who attacked the protesters, followed by release and treatment of those who have been detained and injured in the protests.

“There should be an announcement regarding the correction of the error in the NTPC results and the students should get 20 times the vacancy,” the activist said, adding the last demand of candidates is cancellation of a two-level examination in the D-Group category.

Yadav's proposal comes in the wake of the Railways suspending the NTPC and Level 1 exams earlier in the day.

Across Bihar, candidates have been opposing the decision to hold the exam in two stages, claiming the second stage for final selection is tantamount to "cheating" those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the RRB-NTPC for a computer-based test (CBT) that was released on January 15.

"CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019...The result is still awaited...We demand cancellation of the CBT 2 exam and release of the exam result," one of the protesters told news agency ANI.

Scores of candidates have blocked railway tracks in Bihar, which hampered train movement. In some cases, they also clashed with security forces and vandalised railway property.

On Wednesday, some protesters in Gaya allegedly set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire. Police said the situation is under control and some of the miscreants had been identified.

The Indian Railways, meanwhile, has constituted a committee to look into the concerns of the candidates over NTPC CBT-1 Result.

“Candidates are given three weeks time up to 16.02.2022 to submit their concerns and the committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by 04.03.2022,” an official statement read.

(With agency inputs)