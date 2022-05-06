10 lakh cash seized from Bihar jail superintendent’s office, raids on: SVU

PATNA: Teams of Bihar Police’s special vigilance unit (SVU) on Friday raided the office and residences of Saharsa district jail superintendent in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against him, people aware of the matter said.

According to the vigilance unit, the teams found allegedly ₹10 lakh in the office of jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary and ₹1 lakh in his Muzaffarpur residence.

Choudhary could not be reached for his reaction despite multiple attempts on his phone. This story will be updated when he responds.

During the search, SVU also allegedly seized documents related to 15 plots in Muzaffarpur, Motipur and Hajipur, which according to initial estimates, are believed to be worth ₹3 crore.

An SVU official said the raid was conducted on the basis of an FIR (first information report) registered by the vigilance police station in Patna.

Suresh Choudhary joined the service as an assistant jailor in 1994. He is currently posted in Saharsa, nearly 200km from state capital Patna.

In the raids conducted at his office and two houses in Muzaffarpur, SVU said they had also come across documents that indicate he paid ₹15 lakh for his daughter’s admission to a private medical college and papers relating to 38 bank accounts and fixed deposits in the name of his relatives.

Additional director general of SVU, NH Khan, said, “We are collecting the details of the seized valuables from the officer. No estimation has been made yet to ascertain the value of all properties as the searches are still underway.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON