₹10 lakh cash seized from Bihar jail superintendent’s office, raids on: SVU
PATNA: Teams of Bihar Police’s special vigilance unit (SVU) on Friday raided the office and residences of Saharsa district jail superintendent in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against him, people aware of the matter said.
According to the vigilance unit, the teams found allegedly ₹10 lakh in the office of jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary and ₹1 lakh in his Muzaffarpur residence.
Choudhary could not be reached for his reaction despite multiple attempts on his phone. This story will be updated when he responds.
During the search, SVU also allegedly seized documents related to 15 plots in Muzaffarpur, Motipur and Hajipur, which according to initial estimates, are believed to be worth ₹3 crore.
An SVU official said the raid was conducted on the basis of an FIR (first information report) registered by the vigilance police station in Patna.
Suresh Choudhary joined the service as an assistant jailor in 1994. He is currently posted in Saharsa, nearly 200km from state capital Patna.
In the raids conducted at his office and two houses in Muzaffarpur, SVU said they had also come across documents that indicate he paid ₹15 lakh for his daughter’s admission to a private medical college and papers relating to 38 bank accounts and fixed deposits in the name of his relatives.
Additional director general of SVU, NH Khan, said, “We are collecting the details of the seized valuables from the officer. No estimation has been made yet to ascertain the value of all properties as the searches are still underway.”
-
Reconstructed MG Setu to become fully operational by June 1st week
The reconstructed Mahatma Gandhi Setu on river Ganga, which is the communication lifeline between north and south Bihar, will become fully operational from the first week of June, state's road construction department minister Nitin Nabin said on Friday.
-
PIL on mining lease aimed at destabilising my govt, Soren tells HC
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of allotting a mine lease to himself, has submitted before the high court that the public interest litigation in the matter has been filed by his political rivals to “destabilise the democratically elected state government” headed by him. The matter was deferred, petitioner's counsel Rajiv Kumar said.
-
Sameer Wankhede challenges notice by caste scrutiny committee
The former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai Sameer Wankhede, has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC), challenging the show cause notice issued to him by the Mumbai district caste certificate scrutiny committee on April 29. Calling the notice illegal, arbitrary and against the law, Wankhede filed a petition through advocate Bhushan Mahadik. Muslim was erroneously recorded in his birth certificate against the category of race, caste or nationality.
-
Commuters go thirsty as water vending machines at Kalyan railway station not functional
This summer, commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a tough time as the water vending machine installed at the platforms are defunct. The water vending machine was installed four years ago at Kalyan station. The price for one litre water bottle is ₹8. As per the officials of Kalyan railway station, there are four such machines installed at the station and all four are not functional.
-
Loco pilot risks life to restart train after a passenger pulled emergency chain
A senior assistant loco pilot Sathish Kumar of the Central Railway risked his life to reset the alarm chain knob of Godan Express on May 6, which had halted on the Kalu river bridge after a passenger pulled an alarm chain in the train. In order to restart the train, resetting the coach from where the chain was pulled was necessary. On this train, the knob was present on the second last coach.
