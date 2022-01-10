Home / Cities / Patna News / 17 lakh looted from Flipkart’s delivery centre in Samastipur, 2nd robbery in state in 24 hrs
Six unidentified men robbed 17.41 lakh at gunpoint from an office of Instakart, a delivery station of e-commerce giant Flipkart, located in the Malinagar area in Samastipur district on Monday, police said. (PIicture for representation)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 10:32 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Six unidentified men robbed 17.41 lakh at gunpoint from an office of Instakart, a delivery station of e-commerce giant Flipkart, located in the Malinagar area in Samastipur district on Monday, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against six men on the basis of branch manager Rajesh Kumar’s statement, police said.

According to the SHO of Chakmehsi police station, Chandra Kishore Tuddu, the incident occurred when employees of Instakart private services limited were counting the cash collected on Saturday and Sunday. Six men on three bikes reached the spot. While three forcibly entered the office, the others stayed at the main gate.

As per the FIR, the miscreants had covered their faces and damaged the CCTV camera installed in the office. After committing the crime, they fled towards Kalyanpur.

“The CCTV cameras of the nearby area are being scanned. Five suspects have been detained,” said Samastipur SP Hridaykant.

This is the second incident of robbery in Flipkart’s delivery center within 24 hours. Late on Sunday evening, nine unidentified men decamped with nearly 12 lakh cash and other valuable items from the office of Instakart at Patna’s Digha Ashiana Road. A probe has been launched into the incident, police said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

