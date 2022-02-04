Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 36.86 cr approved by tourism ministry for facelift of Sita’s birthplace in Bihar: Sushil Modi
patna news

36.86 cr approved by tourism ministry for facelift of Sita’s birthplace in Bihar: Sushil Modi

The union ministry of tourism has included Punaura, the birthplace of Sita in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, in its revised list of sites identified for the development under its PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spirituality Augmentation Drive) scheme and has approved ₹36.86 crore for its development and beautification.
Punaura village, the birthplace of Sita in Sitamarhi. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 09:55 PM IST
ByReena Sopam, Patna

The union ministry of tourism has included Punaura, the birthplace of Sita in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, in its revised list of sites identified for the development under its PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spirituality Augmentation Drive) scheme and has approved 36.86 crore for its development and beautification.

The information was given by union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy in response to a query regarding Punaura’s development made by Rajya Sabha member and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, in the Upper House on Thursday.

Punaura has an ancient temple dedicated to Sita and it has been drawing pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Nepal. Locals have been demanding for the development of tourism facilities at the site. The demand has intensified since the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, which has led to big development plans for the place.

“It’s great that the site has now been covered under the PRASAD scheme and 38.86 crore has been approved for the development works,” said Modi.

RELATED STORIES

“Some of the works to be taken up at Punaura are better illumination with renewable energy sources, eco-friendly modes of transport, first aid centre, drinking water, craft bazaars, souvenir shops, rain shelter and Internet connectivity,” Modi said.

He said Reddy also informed the House that his ministry has also approved 37.20 crore for the development of Jain pilgrimage sites in the state, like Vaishali, Ara, Patna, Rajgir, Pawapuri and Champapuri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Reena Sopam

Reena has been a journalist for over two decades. She has the experience of covering wide range of issues, including art, culture, archaeology, tourism, forest and women issues. She has also authored a book and is a recipient of the ‘Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Award’, given by the government of Bihar....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP