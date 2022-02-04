36.86 cr approved by tourism ministry for facelift of Sita’s birthplace in Bihar: Sushil Modi

The union ministry of tourism has included Punaura, the birthplace of Sita in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, in its revised list of sites identified for the development under its PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spirituality Augmentation Drive) scheme and has approved ₹36.86 crore for its development and beautification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The information was given by union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy in response to a query regarding Punaura’s development made by Rajya Sabha member and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, in the Upper House on Thursday.

Punaura has an ancient temple dedicated to Sita and it has been drawing pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Nepal. Locals have been demanding for the development of tourism facilities at the site. The demand has intensified since the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, which has led to big development plans for the place.

“It’s great that the site has now been covered under the PRASAD scheme and ₹38.86 crore has been approved for the development works,” said Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some of the works to be taken up at Punaura are better illumination with renewable energy sources, eco-friendly modes of transport, first aid centre, drinking water, craft bazaars, souvenir shops, rain shelter and Internet connectivity,” Modi said.

He said Reddy also informed the House that his ministry has also approved ₹37.20 crore for the development of Jain pilgrimage sites in the state, like Vaishali, Ara, Patna, Rajgir, Pawapuri and Champapuri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON