RS bypoll: Anil Hedge is JD-U nominee

The seat fell vacant in December last year with the death of JD-U leader Dr Mahendra Prasad, popularly known as King Mahendra, a prominent businessman who was elected to the Upper House several times.
Anil Hedge, the JD (U) candidate for Rajya Sabha by-poll in Bihar. (Santosh Kumar)
Published on May 16, 2022 09:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

In a surprise move, the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar on Monday named Anil Hegde as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll due to be held on May 30.

An announcement to this effect was made by the party’s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

Hegde, the low-profile national election officer of JD-U, hails from Karnataka. He has been a close associate of late George Fernandes.

Hedge would have a truncated term of two years and would retire in April 2, 2024.

“Though the announcement has come as a surprise, it is a reward to a man who has been working silently for the organization and the party,” said a senior JD (U) leader, who wished not to e quoted.

